A 5-foot-10 setter, Reese seamlessly replaced Cole Cwiklowski, the Pirates’ all-time assists leader, in leading Pattonville to a 31-1 record. Reese was one of the area’s assists leaders with an average of 9.51. The Pirates will count on his leadership even more this season after graduating much of a team that has reached the Class 4 semifinals in the last two seasons that have been played.