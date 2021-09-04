Scheer delight; Eureka outlasts Edwardsville for Tiger Classic championship

Scheer, who is bound for Auburn University, is the engine that keeps the Wildcats humming. She recorded 14 kills, including eight in the deciding final set, on Saturday.

Her success in the front row is no secret. But she was also able to the burn the Tigers from the back row with the finesse of a setter or libero.

"She can do it all," Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. "Her back row (skills) are pretty awesome. We're trying to get her more back row playing time because she'll be doing that in college. We want to make sure she's prepared."

Scheer received plenty of offensive support from a host of teammates. Rylie Cepicky, Abby Holt and Jenna Cubbage all contributed up front. Even Myrick got in a key kill late in the first set that helped her team jump on top.

But it was Scheer's soft shot that flipped the momentum in the Wildcats' favor.

And she thoroughly enjoyed the element of surprise.

"It's so exciting when you get a tip like that," Scheer said. "It landed on the floor, no one dove for it. It just came from out of nowhere. It was awesome."

The shot seemed to energize the Wildcats, who went up 12-10 and never trailed the rest of the way.