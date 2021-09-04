Scheer delight: Eureka outlasts Edwardsville for Tiger Classic Title

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison Scheer is normally pretty reserved on the volleyball court.
The Eureka High senior hitting machine takes her powerful kills in stride with maybe a hint of a smile, but no over-the-top celebrations.
That changed on Saturday afternoon.
But it wasn't a floor-pounded spike that brought out the rare display of emotion.
The 6-foot-1 inch slugger cut loose with an uncharacteristic loud scream after dropping in a change-of-pace tip shot against Edwardsville in the championship match of the Tiger Classic.
The well-placed lob came midway through the third set and helped kick-start the Wildcats to thrilling 30-28, 20-25, 25-23 win in an early-season showdown of area powers at Edwardsville High.
Eureka (7-0) blew through the talent-rich 14-team field with five successive wins and capped off the two-day affair with its finest effort of the season.
"We're playing really well right now," said Eureka junior setter Juliette Myrick said. "Everything is clicking."
The Tigers (7-1) can certainly attest to that.
"They're a great team," Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau said. "They've got phenomenal hitters and a defense that can keep the ball going."
Scheer, who is bound for Auburn University, is the engine that keeps the Wildcats humming. She recorded 14 kills, including eight in the deciding final set, on Saturday.
Her success in the front row is no secret. But she was also able to the burn the Tigers from the back row with the finesse of a setter or libero.
"She can do it all," Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. "Her back row (skills) are pretty awesome. We're trying to get her more back row playing time because she'll be doing that in college. We want to make sure she's prepared."
Scheer received plenty of offensive support from a host of teammates. Rylie Cepicky, Abby Holt and Jenna Cubbage all contributed up front. Even Myrick got in a key kill late in the first set that helped her team jump on top.
But it was Scheer's soft shot that flipped the momentum in the Wildcats' favor.
And she thoroughly enjoyed the element of surprise.
"It's so exciting when you get a tip like that," Scheer said. "It landed on the floor, no one dove for it. It just came from out of nowhere. It was awesome."
The shot seemed to energize the Wildcats, who went up 12-10 and never trailed the rest of the way.
Edwardsville, behind the hitting of senior Gabby Saye, battled back to tie it 16-all before Eureka regained control with a 7-2 run.
Scheer used a thunderous kill to break the tie and start the blitz. Junior Mia Berg then added a pair of blocks sandwiched around another Scheer spike for a 20-17 lead. Holt followed with a hit off nifty serve from libero Olivia Hasbrook to push the lead to 22-18. Cepicky complete the blitz with a kill.
The Tigers climbed to within 24-23 on a hit from Saye off a pair of serves by Lexie Griffin.
But Scheer fittingly ended the contest with another powerful swing.
"After the second set, we realized we could play much better, play as a team more," Scheer said. "We focused on every point and got it done."
Myrick has seen steady improvement in her team throughout the first part of the season. That advancement culminated with Saturday's strong all-around effort.
"It's much more fun for us to be out there now than it was three weeks ago," Myrick said. "(Winning state) is something we've been talking about for the last three years ever since I was a freshman. But now, we think it's very doable."
Eureka won the Class 4 state title in 2018.
Edwardsville battled back from a tough first set loss to even the match. That resilience was a good sign, according to Ohlau.
"Matches like this could go either way, one missed serve here, one missed dig there is the difference," Ohlau said. "I was very happy with the level of intensity and how my girls fought all day.'