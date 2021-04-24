SLUH adjusts, knocks off Kirkwood to capture tournament title

CHESTERFIELD — St. Louis U. High setter George Henken didn’t know what to expect Saturday.
The Junior Billikens were without outside hitter Phillip Bone, their kills leader, when they took the court in gold bracket play of the Parkway Central Classic Boys Volleyball Tournament. Bone was attending his sister's wedding.
But no Bone, no problem.
Henken led a team effort as SLUH swept Kirkwood 25-20, 25-23 in the championship match to claim the tournament title for the third consecutive time it has been played.
“I was a little bit nervous because we do rely on Phillip a lot,” Henken said. “But after like the first 15 or so points on the day, I felt really comfortable with our hitters.”
Henken had 22 assists and one ace for SLUH (15-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, against the Pioneers. Michael Yemm had 10 kills and one block and Peter Quinn put down eight kills with one block and one ace.
With sweeps over Kirkwood, and a 25-20, 25-22 triumph over Lafayette in the semifinals, SLUH has won all 40 sets it has played this season and has won 51 successive sets going back to May 8, 2019.
“The least important part is probably the set streak,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “The most important is we were really excited. We knew today was going to be two battles, even if we won or lost the first set, we knew the second set was going to be big. So those are the fun ones. That's why we work so hard in the gym is for these fun matchups.”
Jack Krausz had five kills and Lucas Kraft added four kills for No. 3 Kirkwood (11-2). Jack Henry had 15 assists to go with three kills.
“I love the effort they're putting in,” Kirkwood coach Keith Touzinsky said. “I can't complain with how they're playing. We just did a couple things that need to get a little bit better, which we'll fix and get ready to go.”
Kills by Quinn and Yemm and a Henken ace helped SLUH carve out a 14-10 lead in the first set against Kirkwood. A Quinn ace and a Yemm kill clinched the opener.
Yemm had 23 total kills against Lafayette and Kirkwood, helping to fill the void left by Bone.
“Phil definitely is a key part of our offense and passing, everything,” Yemm said. “But everyone here is ready to pick up the slack.”
Aces by Quinn and Tanner Dougherty got SLUH off to a quick start in the second set and another big swing by Yemm made it 9-3.
Kirkwood battled back behind several Krausz kills and four blocks by Michael Anderson to tie it 23-23.
“I really feel like their block was good everywhere,” Henken said. “I really focused on getting their middle to go with our middle and then throwing it back to Michael (Yemm), who was great all day.”
A Quinn kill stopped the Kirkwood surge and Yemm fittingly clinched the tournament title with a laser that found the floor.
“We learned that we could fight with anyone, and even when are pushed to the limit, we are able to fight back and keep our composure,” Yemm said.
Cheak welcomed the adversity for his club.
He equated playing back-to-back matches against Lafayette and Kirkwood to one tough four-set match. Cheak believes the experience will help the Jr. Billikens navigate a best-of-five set format in the postseason.
“You get off the court after a tough one against Lafayette and then you got to flip the switch again and get ready to go,” Cheak said. “It shows the maturity of the team and where we're at, which is in a pretty good place right now.”
Kirkwood advanced to the championship after pulling out what was arguably the match of the tournament in the semifinals, coming back to edge No. 1 small Parkway West 14-25, 25-21, 15-12.
“They're having fun, and we're never out of a set,” Touzinsky said. “So as long as they keep on working hard and keep on playing hard, we're going to be in every set that we play this this year.”