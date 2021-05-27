SLUH caps perfect season by sweeping Kirkwood for 11th boys volleyball state title

Peter Quinn and Phillip Bone each had 11 kills and Michael Yemm added six for SLUH.

Henken had 27 assists to go with six aces.

“We're just a bunch of hard-working guys, we've been playing together for as long as we can remember,” said Quinn, who is a senior. “You won't find another group of another team that will work harder than us. I'm just so proud of these guys and so happy to share my last year with these kids.”

Dillon Stewart had six kills and Jack Henry had 15 assists for No. 3 Kirkwood (25-6-1).

Bone had three quick kills as SLUH took a 14-6 lead in the first set.

“We had to meet the energy early,” Cheak said. “We knew that that's a really talented team, so just trying to get those ugly points and try to steal some.”

Henken mixed the attack with Bone and Quinn on the outside and Will Blaisdell in the middle as SLUH never trailed in the opening frame. Michael Krausz added a pair of blocks and a Henken ace sent the match into the second set.

Henken’s serve sparked a 9-0 run, allowing SLUH to pull away in the second set. Henken put down four aces during the salvo and Yemm added a kill to make it 17-8.