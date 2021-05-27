SLUH caps perfect season by sweeping Kirkwood for 11th boys volleyball state title

WEBSTER GROVES — The St. Louis U. High boys volleyball team was seeking more than its 11th state championship when it stepped on the Roberts Gym court on Thursday.
The Jr. Billikens were seeking perfection.
SLUH entered the Class 4 championship match against Kirkwood without dropping a set all season. A sweep against the Pioneers would clinch the area's first perfect season since Vianney did it in 2000, and the Jr. Billikens would be the first team to do it in the rally scoring era.
Mission accomplished.
Junior setter George Henken ran the SLUH offense to near perfection in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of the Pioneers. SLUH, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, finished with a 30-0 record and an 80-0 set record while capturing its third successive state crown and fifth in the last six seasons played.
“We were more focused on winning the match and winning the championship, but it's definitely something to be proud of and I’m really proud of this team,” Henken said.
SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said the perfect season didn’t happen by accident.
“I wish everybody could see how hard we work, because you would understand how that gets to where they are,” Cheak said. “It's an amazing number and I'm just so excited for the seniors especially.”
Peter Quinn and Phillip Bone each had 11 kills and Michael Yemm added six for SLUH.
Henken had 27 assists to go with six aces.
“We're just a bunch of hard-working guys, we've been playing together for as long as we can remember,” said Quinn, who is a senior. “You won't find another group of another team that will work harder than us. I'm just so proud of these guys and so happy to share my last year with these kids.”
Dillon Stewart had six kills and Jack Henry had 15 assists for No. 3 Kirkwood (25-6-1).
Bone had three quick kills as SLUH took a 14-6 lead in the first set.
“We had to meet the energy early,” Cheak said. “We knew that that's a really talented team, so just trying to get those ugly points and try to steal some.”
Henken mixed the attack with Bone and Quinn on the outside and Will Blaisdell in the middle as SLUH never trailed in the opening frame. Michael Krausz added a pair of blocks and a Henken ace sent the match into the second set.
Henken’s serve sparked a 9-0 run, allowing SLUH to pull away in the second set. Henken put down four aces during the salvo and Yemm added a kill to make it 17-8.
“I really focus on my toss, because once the toss is great, that really sets me up for success,” Henken said.
A kill from Bone closed a four-point run in the second set as the Jr. Billikens took command.
Buoyed by a dramatic comeback win Wednesday in the semifinals, Kirkwood tried to turn the tide in the third set behind swings from Stewart and Will Kraft.
“They're experienced, I mean they've got some freaking studs out there, what are you going to do?” Kirkwood coach Keith Touzinsky said. “We played hard, we didn't get it this time, but you know what, I'd love to suit up again and play three more.”
A Krausz kill swung the momentum back toward SLUH’s favor and two successive Quinn kills made it 21-17. Another ace from Henken down the stretch helped the Jr. Billikens end the 69-minute match.
“Just staying confident and playing at one point at a time,” Quinn said. “Kirkwood was a great team, they beat Pattonville last night in five sets, so we knew that no matter what happened, they were going to come out fighting even if we were up 2-0 and it paid off.”