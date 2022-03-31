SLUH hits set milestone with sweep of Mehlville

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis U. High volleyball team had a date with destiny Thursday, even if its players didn’t know about it.

SLUH’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of visiting Mehlville in a non-conference match extended the Jr. Billikens' set streak to an even 100, making it the first program in Missouri history to accomplish such a feat, according to STLhighschoolsports.com records.

None of SLUH’s players were aware of the impending milestone until after the match.

“Getting 100 in anything is kind of a big milestone, so definitely proud of our team and the past year’s teams for doing that,” SLUH senior George Henken said. “But I'm going to have to say we're more focused on winning the championship, winning the playoffs, then we are the sets.”

The last time SLUH (3-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings, lost a set was May 8, 2019 against De Smet. SLUH won that match and its final 11 sets that season, all 80 sets last season and the first nine this season. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had no idea that it is 100 straight,” SLUH senior Phillip Bone said. “I think now because it's already been done, it's a little bit on our minds, but that's still that's not our goal. We're just out here to win games and if we can win them in three, four or five sets, that's all we want.”

Winning matches also has come with the set streak. SLUH won its 44th straight against the Panthers.

“It says a lot about the guys that have been into the program last few years and the hard work they do into the gym,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “It's an unbelievable record and unbelievable stat. … It's nothing we focus on. We focus a point at a time and see what will happen and right now we're on a pretty good run.”

Bone put down 12 kills and Michael Yemm added 10 kills. Henken had 30 assists with four aces.

Rolen Lively had 12 kills and Josh Kaemmerer had 20 assists for Mehlville (5-2).

SLUH took the first seven points of the match, but Mehlville clawed its way back. Lively had a pair of blocks, Aron Deroy added another stuff and John Raquepaw put down an ace to get the Panthers back to within a point at 14-13.

“We gave them some runs there in the beginning of the first set and the middle that second set,” Mehlville coach Mark Leininger said. “I thought our focus was solid after that, but when you play a team like SLUH, you can't give any six- and seven-point runs.”

A pair of Bone kills and a Blaisdell blast restored SLUH’s lead. Henken’s tip pushed it to set point and Bone’s fourth spike sealed the opener for the Jr. Billikens.

“Our service pressure on them got them out of system quite a bit,” Cheak said. “They had us off balance and made a lot of good touches. They are a really talented team.”

SLUH pulled away with a late 7-2 run in the second set to take a 2-0 lead. Yemm had five kills, Bone had four more kills and Jack Krausz added a couple of spikes for the Jr. Billikens.

“It was a lot about grinding it out,” Yemm said. “We weren’t playing our cleanest volleyball at all, but we're a group that has battled through a lot together and played a lot of volleyball together and we know that we can trust each other 100% on the court.”

Henken put down back-to-back aces and Bone and Yemm followed with several big swings as SLUH jumped out to a 18-7 lead in the third set. A Will Blaisdell block ended the 75-minute match.

“We did a really good job of coming together as a team and kind of just refocusing from the service line and defensively as well,” Henken said.

Mehlville played No. 2 large school Vianney and SLUH in back-to-back matches this week. Tough tests against Lafayette and Chaminade are on the horizon.

“Building the schedule the way that we were able to with keeping that tough schedule throughout the whole year is just going to keep us ready,” Leininger said.

Bone, who turned 18 on Thursday, was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by his teammates in the post-match huddle.

“I didn't really expect them to go that hard with the singing, but I always appreciate that,” Bone said.