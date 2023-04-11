KIRKWOOD — St. Louis U. High’s run atop the Missouri boys volleyball world may not be over yet.

SLUH made a statement with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Metro Catholic Conference rival Vianney on Tuesday, just 12 days after the Jr. Billikens’ 76-match winning streak came to an end against De Smet.

“People count us out all the time, they say it’s the downfall of SLUH,” outside hitter Jack Krausz said. “I think we're still going for it. Even though it's new faces, we still got the same fire in us and we just keep grinding for every point.”

Krausz led the way with nine kills, four aces and a key block for SLUH (6-1, 2-1), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Miles Rittenhouse also had nine kills, Will Blaisdell put down seven spikes and Ethan Keutzer had 24 assists.

It was a much different SLUH team than the one that took the court against De Smet.

“We were a lot more confident,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “Vianney is a great team and any time you can come into their gym and get a win is an accomplishment.”

Evan Paule had nine kills and Braxton Pritchett had six kills and three blocks for No. 2 Vianney (5-1, 0-1). Ben Villhard had 27 assists.

“The third set was a good set, the first two sets our serve and pass was awful,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “I just feel like we'll be better next time.”

SLUH had the early momentum with aces from Krausz and Brooklyn Hollander. Will Blaisdell added a pair of kills to help give the Jr. Billikens an 11-5 lead in the first set.

Vianney, behind spikes from Braxton Pritchett and Andrew Kellar, twice cut the deficit to two. But a Daniel Mehan ace stemmed the tide and a laser from Krausz’s right arm helped SLUH secure the opener.

“We knew that that we were rolling on point one and as soon as we found that first set, we knew we were good,” Keutzer said.

Vianney committed 14 errors in the opening frame.

“We just got to be more confident at the service line, we got to be more confident in serve receive,” Gabbert said. “The kind of serves and the kind of passes that we did today are nothing like what we do in practice.”

SLUH maintained a slim lead throughout the second set behind five Krausz kills and once again pulled away late. A Hollander ace sparked the finishing push and Blaisdell put down a pair of spikes to give the Jr. Billikens a 2-0 lead.

Hollander and Mehan had two aces each and SLUH had eight total.

“Rolling from the service line makes it really easy because you can get some great points, good rallies,” Krausz said.

A side-out dominated third set featured 14 ties and seven lead changes.

Once again, a late push by SLUH was the difference. Blaisdell had a pair of key kills, Krausz smashed one home from the back row and Rittenhouse’s second spike down the stretch ended the 1 hour, 28-minute match.

“I know Braxton (Pritchett) is one of the biggest blocks they got,” Keutzer said. “Victor (Lazzaretti) did a great job hitting around that and then on that last point they committed with Victor and then Miles had a one-on-one on the outside and he banged it home for us.”

SLUH has won the last 17 meetings against Vianney dating back to May 2, 2015. The Golden Griffins will have a chance to end that streak in the rematch at SLUH on May 27.

The Jr. Billikens expect another battle.

“We're feeling good,” Keutzer said. “This is just one step closer to what we're aiming for.”