SLUH overwhelms Chicago Marist to capture Lancer Invitational title

WILDWOOD — St. Louis U. High senior George Henken called it a “relief.”

When the Jr. Billikens' streak of 134 consecutive sets won ended Thursday, Henken and his teammates felt a renewed focus on the big picture.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a weight off our shoulders, but it’s definitely nice to know that we’re on the same playing field as everybody, and we just have play for matches and not sets,” Henken said.

A relaxed, yet energized SLUH volleyball team proved even more dangerous Saturday with an impressive 25-12, 25-15 victory over Chicago powerhouse Marist to win the Lancer Invitational at Lafayette High School.

On Thursday, De Smet led wire-to-wire to capture the first set from SLUH before the Jr. Bills rallied to win the next three. The 25-22 setback was the first dropped set by SLUH since the Spartans took a set from the Jr. Bills on May 8, 2019.

“After the set we lost to De Smet, I thought our guys really handled it well,” said SLUH coach Jeff Cheak, who also will coach Ursuline girls volleyball next fall. “It was like, ‘OK, that was a fun streak, now let’s get back focused to what our real goal is. Let’s relax, have fun and play.’ I think it was good for us.”

SLUH (23-0) was more than good in the Lancer Invitational championship against a Marist team that entered the match with a 26-1 record.

Tied 3-3 in the opening set, sophomore Jack Krausz showed his versatility with a soft tap over two blockers followed by a blazing spike down the line as SLUH scored five successive points to quickly take control.

“They’re a really good team, and we just locked in, played our style of volleyball and played our hearts out,” Krausz said.

Luck also was on the side of SLUH. A wayward pass hit a raised basketball goal and dropped softly into the lap of senior Michael Yemm, who guided a perfect set for senior Phillip Bone to put away and give the Jr. Bills a 12-5 lead.

But luck was rarely necessary with the outstanding receiving and passing from SLUH. Henken delivered a perfect backward set to junior Will Blaisdell on the outside, then flipped a short set to junior Victor Lazzaretti in the middle as SLUH attacked Marist from all angles to take a 17-9 lead.

“Before the match, we had a read on where their blockers like to shift, and during the match I’m getting feedback from my coaches and teammates. I don’t predetermine where I’m setting it, it’s just how the play goes,” Henken said.

Krausz polished off a practically flawless opening set with two kills, including a cross-court screamer to close out the game, 25-12.

In the second set, the net presence of SLUH overwhelmed the powerful outside hitters of Marist. Led by Blaisdell, the Jr. Bills executed blocks for winners and got at least a tip on almost every ball that Marist blasted their way.

“We have this defensive mentality during practices that no ball hits the floor, and if we as blockers can make a touch, we need to do that,” Blaisdell said. “Our blocking was incredible today, even if it was just a single-man block.”

And if a ball eluded the strong hands of the blockers, SLUH's back line was there to keep it alive. Two tremendous digs on the same play by senior Craig Ortwerth helped the Jr. Bills take a 9-6 lead. A diving save by Yemm and a ridiculous dig by senior Ben Harmon sent Marist into a timeout searching for answers.

“They were really connected across the board and so well-rounded, you couldn’t pinpoint anything to go after,” Marist coach Jordan Vidovic said. “They are so controlled and so defensive, they mentally wear on you during the game.”

If there was a minor flaw in the Jr. Bills' performance, it was the five service errors that kept the second set close, the last one allowing Marist to cut the deficit to 15-12.

But SLUH scored the next eight out of nine points, including a sequence where Krausz was blocked twice before Henken set up him up a third time, resulting in a successful missile down the line.

“I do like to repeat attackers whenever they need another chance to get a kill,” Henken said.

Kills by senior Tanner Dougherty, junior Eric Pudlo and the finishing point by Lazzaretti closed out what Henken called one of the best overall performances of the season.

“We knew Marist was going to be a strong opponent and our hope was to play them in the finals,” Henken said. “There was a lot of adrenaline and excitement to play them, and we definitely put it all out on the floor today.”