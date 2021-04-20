SLUH remains spotless with a sweep of Vianney

KIRKWOOD — The St. Louis U. High boys volleyball team has taken its dominance in the volleyball court to another level.
The Jr. Billikens, which have lost just once in their last 74 matches, not only entered their contest at Metro Catholic Conference rival Vianney on Tuesday undefeated, but they had not dropped a set this season.
SLUH kept both streaks alive with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 sweep. The Jr. Billikens (10-0, 3-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, improved to 29-0 in sets played.
“Losing last season (to coronavirus) was a rough one for everyone, but we're coming back this year stronger and better than ever,” SLUH senior Peter Quinn said. “We just walk into every match not saying that we're SLUH, but just saying that we're a volleyball team looking to win.”
Quinn and Phillip Bone provided plenty of offense from the outside hitter position and Michael Yemm provided balance from the right side. Quinn finished with 12 kills with a block and an assist, Bone put down 13 kills with a block and Yemm added eight spikes with a block and an ace.
Setter George Henken spread it around with 33 assists to go with three kills, a pair of blocks and an ace. Libero Tanner Dougherty had a pair of aces to go with a strong defensive effort.
“It's definitely cool to say that we haven't lost a set, but at the end of the day, we're trying to just always look forward to state,” Henken said. “We're not going to win every single set.”
Ethan Morrow had 11 kills and Drew Langhauser added six spikes for No. 4 Vianney (9-2, 2-1). Ryan Juengel had 23 assists.
“We had a little bit more trouble with their float serves than the jump serves,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “I feel like if we had passed a little bit better on the floaters, a little bit better communication, we would have been in a better position at the end.”
Yemm helped get SLUH off to a quick start in the first set with a block, an ace and a pair of kills. Spikes by Will Blaisdell and Quinn helped extend the lead to 20-15.
Bone’s fourth kill of the opener brought up set point for the Jr. Billikens and a Henken block sent the match into the second set.
“I mean there's a lot of guys on the bench that had played in some big matches and it's a team effort to be able to do that,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said of the perfect start. “It’s not one of our goals by any aspect but I asked the kids to fight each point, battle each point and that's kind of a good result.”
A Henken ace helped SLUH jump out to a 3-0 lead to begin the second set. A Henken block and a pair of Quinn kills pushed the advantage to 12-6.
“I really focused on trying to sense their block on the other side of the court, trying to take a peek every once in a while, catch their middle going one way or the other,” Henken said. “I just tried to set opposite of that.”
Vianney got back into it with a four-point spurt capped by a pair of big swings by Morrow to cut the deficit to 17-15.
A Morrow tip and a Braxton Pritchett block got the Golden Griffins to within one at 23-22, but Quinn and Yemm responded with kills to give SLUH a 2-0 lead.
“I like our energy,” Gabbert said. “I like our mental toughness. We've been down to some good teams and we fought back every time so that's a good sign for us.”
Kills by Quinn and Yemm sparked a 7-0 run that allowed the Jr. Billikens to take control of the third set. Spikes from Blaisdell and Bone capped the outburst as SLUH took a 19-12 lead.
A Quinn kill and a Dougherty ace gave SLUH match point and Henken ended it with a tip.
“It was a tough match,” Quinn said. “Vianney's one of the best programs out there. We just had to stay mentally focused and keep ourselves physically awake.”