SLUH sweeps Eureka to reach Class 4 championship match

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Louis U. High threw its own kind of block party Tuesday.

Five different Jr. Billikens had at least one block, setting the tone in a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Eureka in a Class 4 boys volleyball state semifinal at Maryville University.

“We worked on blocking all week because we knew that they had hard seam shots, hard cross shots,” said SLUH setter George Henken, who had a pair of solo stuffs. “So, it's something we emphasized in the practice gym and now it was just us putting it into action.”

SLUH (32-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will play either No. 2 Vianney (20-5-2) or Fort Zumwalt North (24-8-1) in the Class 4 championship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We put a big game plan together around getting a lot of touches into the seam,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “And the boys were exceptional in getting those touches and then I think it frustrated Eureka a little bit. Got them in some errors that they're not usually making.”

Phillip Bone put down 13 kills and four aces, while Michael Yemm added eight kills, three blocks and two aces for SLUH, which was appearing in its 16th straight semifinal and won its 73rd match in a row. Henken had 31 assists with four aces.

Libero Zac Clark starred in the back row for No. 3 Eureka (24-5-3). Chase Demoulin, Gabe Counts and Gavin Bartley each had four kills.

“What he brings to the floor from the serve receive point of view, his defense, his coverage ability, it's it's just impressive,” Eureka coach Bryan Pieschel said of Clark. “There's no way we're in this position without him.”

SLUH’s block set the tone in the first set. Yemm, Victor Lazzaretti and Henken came up with early stuffs to stymie the Eureka hitters.

The blue wall up front allowed Henken to get all of his attackers involved. Bone and Yemm each had three kills, while Jack Krausz, Will Blaisdell and Lazzaretti each had two.

“The biggest part of our game plan was our blocking,” Bone said. “We stopped a lot of their primary attackers.”

SLUH continued its dominant front row play in the second set with four more blocks led by a pair from Yemm. Even when the Jr. Billikens weren’t getting the outright stuff, they were altering swings causing several Wildcats shots to be off the mark.

Bone blasted down five more kills, including a laser from the back row on set point, while putting down a pair of aces.

“He has that senior approach, it's a whole different mental approach that he's had in practice, as well as in the match,” Cheak said of Bone. “We watched him earlier today and that's kind of what we assumed. I mean, he's extremely focused and playing good ball.”

Bone continued his barrage in the third set, beginning the frame with three straight kills and a block to give SLUH the lead. Henken put down three straight aces down the stretch to help close out the 62-minute match.

“I could tell early that he (Bone) was gonna be one of our guys,” Henken said. “He always is, but specifically tonight.”

Pieschel is proud of his team, especially his seniors who made their mark on the program after the Wildcats won just four matches their freshman year.

“They bought in over the last couple of years and they've worked so hard to put themselves in this position,” Pieschel said. “I mean, it's disappointing, but what a run they had.”