SLUH sweeps Vianney to claim fourth consecutive Class 4 state title

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Louis U. High senior Michael Yemm saved his best for last.

Yemm blasted a career-high 16 kills Thursday to lead the Jr. Billikens to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of Vianney in the Class 4 boys volleyball state championship match at Maryville University.

“When we came in for our serve and pass today, in practice yesterday, just laser focus with what we were doing,” Yemm said. “And so there was complete trust in each other that we were gonna come out here and get business done.”

SLUH (33-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, won its fourth consecutive state championship and sixth out of the last seven seasons played. It is the 12th state title in school history.

This group of Jr. Billikens seniors is among the winningest in Missouri high school sports history. SLUH won its 74th successive match and has won 130 of its last 131 sets.

“The most special part is what kind of men they are,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “They’re there for each other. They're there for their teammates. They set a bar that's really high. They're gonna be talented in whatever they do in life.”

Phillip Bone recorded 12 kills, Will Blaisdell had seven and Jack Krausz added six for SLUH. George Henken dished out 36 assists along with three service aces.

Henken said the entire team was focused all week, especially Yemm.

“I could tell that he was focused on and off the court,” Henken said. “I could tell he was really thinking about this game this match and this championship.”

Drew Langhauser had 11 kills and Ben Villhard had 19 assists for No. 2 Vianney (21-6-2).

Bone and Yemm each had several big swings to give SLUH an early lead in the first set, but Vianney hung tough. Villhard had two aces, Braxton Pritchett had a block and a kill and Langhauser had two kills to keep the Golden Griffins within striking distance.

Yemm’s fifth kill of the frame and two thunderous blasts from Krausz gave the Jr. Billikens the opening set.

“I thought what they did is just made a lot of touches and made us play volleyball and put enough pressure that we started making errors and it was a little uncharacteristic,” Cheak said. “Hats off to them.”

SLUH never trailed in the second set. Yemm put down six more kills and Henken had a pair of aces.

“Our serving pressure was amazing,” Yemm said. “The whole match everyone was really on in that aspect.”

Vianney team lost left-side hitter Daniel Patrick late in the second set as he left clutching his right elbow after diving for a ball.

The Golden Griffins already were without starting setter Ryan Juengel, who is scheduled for surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered moments before the start of the semifinals Tuesday.

“We were so close to winning one of those sets, our serve receive just wasn't quite good enough to pull off the win,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “If we win one of those sets, I thought maybe we could have turned the match around a little bit, but I'm super proud of what the kids did under the circumstances with our best player and setter being out, you know, two days ago.”

Yemm continued his barrage with five early kills to give SLUH the early lead in the third set. Bone finished the 82-minute match with his sixth kill of the frame, launching a rocket from the back row.

“It’s a play we practice all the time,” Henken said of setting Bone in the back row. “It was kind of just a rush when he when got the kill. It was so exciting.”