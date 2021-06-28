 Skip to main content
Southwestern all-conference
Southwestern 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions not provided):

FIRST TEAM

Preston Weaver, senior, Edwardsville

William Padgett, junior, Belleville East

Kaden Chiapelli, senior, Edwardsville

Cam Sheehan, sophomore, O'Fallon

Chandler Burton, junior, Belleville East

Eladge Diouf, senior, Belleville West

Josiah Olden, senior, Belleville East

SECOND TEAM

Conner Sorgea, junior, O'Fallon

Miles Bell, junior, Edwardsville

Evan Reid, junior, Edwardsville

Quinn Van Horn, junior, Belleville West

Cameron Loyet, junior, Belleville East

Alec Koesterer, junior, O'Fallon

Tyler Chrenka, junior, Edwardsville

THIRD TEAM

Chase Gibson, junior, Belleville West

Kenny McCallum, senior, O'Fallon

Joshiah Flager-Hearan, senior, Belleville East

Dakota Mikkelsen, senior, Alton

Brayden Leonard, junior, Belleville East

John Kreke, junior, Edwardsville

Ryan Krell, senior, O'Fallon

