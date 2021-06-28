Southwestern all-conference

Southwestern 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions not provided):
FIRST TEAM
Preston Weaver, senior, Edwardsville
William Padgett, junior, Belleville East
Kaden Chiapelli, senior, Edwardsville
Cam Sheehan, sophomore, O'Fallon
Chandler Burton, junior, Belleville East
Eladge Diouf, senior, Belleville West
Josiah Olden, senior, Belleville East
SECOND TEAM
Conner Sorgea, junior, O'Fallon
Miles Bell, junior, Edwardsville
Evan Reid, junior, Edwardsville
Quinn Van Horn, junior, Belleville West
Cameron Loyet, junior, Belleville East
Alec Koesterer, junior, O'Fallon
Tyler Chrenka, junior, Edwardsville
THIRD TEAM
Chase Gibson, junior, Belleville West
Kenny McCallum, senior, O'Fallon