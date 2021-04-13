St. Dominic earns season sweep of St. Mary's

St. Dominic sophomore Luke Zelnis and his teammates were not slowed Tuesday by a 34-minute delay for the officiating crew to arrive before taking the court at St. Mary's for a AAA conference boys volleyball match.
“We were all stoked to be here in the first place,” Zelnis said. “All of our guys were super focused and locked in.”
That focus served St. Dominic well in a 25-19, 27-25, 25-17 sweep of the Dragons.
Zelnis had nine kills and one block, Anthony Anderson had six kills with eight assists and two aces and Zach Carff had four kills, three blocks and three aces as the Crusaders (9-2 overall, 4-0 conference) beat the Dragons for the second time this season.
“We've got a lot of big hitters and I like to look at the other side of the net to see the size of the block, and a lot of times, they had a pretty small block on, especially on the outside against Luke or Zach and so I just fed them all day,” said St. Dominic setter Tyler Kohout, who had 17 assists.
After the Crusaders pulled away late to win the first set, the second set had 15 ties and 10 lead changes.
James Barron had 12 of his match-high 20 kills in the second set for St. Mary’s (7-5, 3-2).
“He's definitely our go-to guy on the court,” St. Mary’s coach Johnny Chittakhone said. “He does a lot of things for us. He served, he blocked, he passed, so he does a lot for us.”
But a block by Carff on a Barron attack sparked a Crusaders comeback.
After fending off a set point, St. Dominic sealed the second set on a St. Mary’s hitting error to take control of the match.
“If we play with really high energy, we just play as a great team and so really the message was pick up the energy and start actually playing,” Kohout said.
St. Dominic rode the momentum of the second set comeback into the third.
Zelnis had several kills and a block and Anderson added an ace as the Crusaders took and early lead and never trailed.
“Late second set wins that go into overtime are usually a booster for the team and so we could really feel the tide turning,” Zelnis said.
Chittakhone said he hopes the loss was a learning experience for a team lean on varsity experience.
St. Mary’s has just 11 players in the program and isn’t fielding a freshman or JV team.
“It was sluggish (in the third set),” Chittakhone said. “We need to come in and maintain the level of play. It's also hard to maintain that kind of level of play when you never experienced how to play at that level before so it's a learning lesson.”