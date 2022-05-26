St. Dominic knocks off Parkway West to claim Class 3 state championship

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Dominic junior Luke Zelnis thought he would be nervous when he stepped to the service line with a state championship on the line.

“As soon as I touched it, I had full confidence,” Zelnis said. “I knew I wanted to rip it and get an ace.”

True to his word, he ripped it and the ball seemingly left a vapor trail as it left his left hand and found the court on the other side of the net.

Game. Set. Match. Championship.

Zelnis’ serve capped St. Dominic’s 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18 win over Parkway West in the Class 3 boys volleyball state championship match on Thursday night at Maryville University.

It was the Crusaders’ first state title in their first final four appearance.

“Luke’s confidence has grown so much this season and to see him getting the game-winning point in a championship is so well deserved,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said.

Zelnis had 16 kills, a pair of blocks and three aces for St. Dominic (28-3-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings. Zach Carff had 10 kills, Malachi Gnade added nine spikes and Anthony Anderson recorded 42 assists.

“Tonight, by far, wasn't my best,” Zelnis said. “I was getting blocked left and right. But these guys all came and got my back and really got me through. We all contributed equally and I think that's the coolest thing.”

Ethan Jennings had 14 kills and 17 assists for Parkway West (22-12-2). Jack Goedde and Sam Smout each had six spikes for the defending Class 3 state champions.

St. Dominic used a late surge to take control of the first set. Carff got it started with a kill and an Anderson ace made it 24-22. An emphatic block by Carff two points later clinched the opener for the Crusaders.

“That felt incredible,” Carff said. “My team was so high.”

Parkway West turned the tables in the second set with a late push of its own. Jennings got it going with a kill, and back-to-back blocks from Smout and Chase Haun evened the match at a set apiece.

“St, Dominic brought a tough team, they played defense like crazy,” Parkway West coach Susan Anderson said. “They picked up everything. And they were blocking like crazy and my guys kept working. They kept doing what they needed to do.”

A pair of Zelnis smashes from the back row got St. Dominic rolling in the third set. Gnade added four kills and a Zelnis tip gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.

“It's always teamwork with this team,” Allen said. “It's us believing in ourselves and having confidence.”

Carff put down five kills and Sachs added four more as St. Dominic refused to concede the momentum in the fourth set. Zelnis’ ace ended the 1-hour, 43-minute match.

“I was playing a little timid, so I listened to my coach and started ripping it,” Carff said.

The match marked the first time in state history that two boys volleyball teams led by female coaches met for a state championship. Female coaches have guided boys teams to state titles in the past, the first being Susan Dean (Parkway Central, 1990) and the last being Anderson with the Longhorns last season.

“There absolutely is pride in that and Susan Anderson has always been very kind to me as a coach, a co-female coach, so to play against her against her squad was fun,” Allen said.

Adding to the occasion, the match also was officiated by an all-female crew consisting of Carmela Stillman, Karen Naeger, Pat Lindenbush and Shelby Hartley.

“I like Maggie (Allen) a lot, I respect her as a coach and I'm love playing against them,” Anderson said. “To be part of two female head coaches, an all-female ref staff, there's not even that many coaches that are females in the boys volleyball world. So, for the two of us to be facing each other like that, I think it's pretty cool. It's quite an accomplishment.”