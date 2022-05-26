St. Dominic knocks off Parkway West to claim Class 3 state championship

St. Dominic Crusaders junior outside hitter Luke Zelnis (1) and senior right side hitter Malachi Gnade (5) look on as senior middle hitter Casey Sachs (11) dives and keeps the ball alive during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic junior outside hitter Daniel Irvine (5) celebrates a point during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West Longhorns senior middle blocker Sam Smout (13) hits against the blocking of St. Dominic Crusaders senior middle hitter Casey Sachs (11) and senior setter Anthony Anderson (12) during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic Crusaders senior setter Anthony Anderson (12) sets the ball for a teammate during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic Crusaders senior setter Anthony Anderson (12) and senior middle hitter Casey Sachs (11) try to block the attack hit of Parkway West Longhorns senior middle blocker Sam Smout (13) during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic played and coaches celebrate their championship victory in the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West Longhorns senior middle blocker Sam Smout (13) sets the ball and avoids the contact of junior outside hitter Jack Goedde (5) during the Class 3 finals on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Zelnis had 16 kills, a pair of blocks and three aces for St. Dominic (28-3-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings. Zach Carff had 10 kills, Malachi Gnade added nine spikes and Anthony Anderson recorded 42 assists.
“Tonight, by far, wasn't my best,” Zelnis said. “I was getting blocked left and right. But these guys all came and got my back and really got me through. We all contributed equally and I think that's the coolest thing.”
Ethan Jennings had 14 kills and 17 assists for Parkway West (22-12-2). Jack Goedde and Sam Smout each had six spikes for the defending Class 3 state champions.
St. Dominic used a late surge to take control of the first set. Carff got it started with a kill and an Anderson ace made it 24-22. An emphatic block by Carff two points later clinched the opener for the Crusaders.
“That felt incredible,” Carff said. “My team was so high.”
Parkway West turned the tables in the second set with a late push of its own. Jennings got it going with a kill, and back-to-back blocks from Smout and Chase Haun evened the match at a set apiece.
“St, Dominic brought a tough team, they played defense like crazy,” Parkway West coach Susan Anderson said. “They picked up everything. And they were blocking like crazy and my guys kept working. They kept doing what they needed to do.”
A pair of Zelnis smashes from the back row got St. Dominic rolling in the third set. Gnade added four kills and a Zelnis tip gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.
“It's always teamwork with this team,” Allen said. “It's us believing in ourselves and having confidence.”
Carff put down five kills and Sachs added four more as St. Dominic refused to concede the momentum in the fourth set. Zelnis’ ace ended the 1-hour, 43-minute match.
“I was playing a little timid, so I listened to my coach and started ripping it,” Carff said.
The match marked the first time in state history that two boys volleyball teams led by female coaches met for a state championship. Female coaches have guided boys teams to state titles in the past, the first being Susan Dean (Parkway Central, 1990) and the last being Anderson with the Longhorns last season.
“There absolutely is pride in that and Susan Anderson has always been very kind to me as a coach, a co-female coach, so to play against her against her squad was fun,” Allen said.
Adding to the occasion, the match also was officiated by an all-female crew consisting of Carmela Stillman, Karen Naeger, Pat Lindenbush and Shelby Hartley.
“I like Maggie (Allen) a lot, I respect her as a coach and I'm love playing against them,” Anderson said. “To be part of two female head coaches, an all-female ref staff, there's not even that many coaches that are females in the boys volleyball world. So, for the two of us to be facing each other like that, I think it's pretty cool. It's quite an accomplishment.”
Missouri Class 3 state tournament championship: St. Dominic def. Parkway West 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18
