Suburban Red all-conference

Suburban, Red division, 2021 boys volleyball all-conference:
Player of the year: Cole Schuler, senior, outside hitter, Pattonville
Coach of the year: Jenell Franken, Pattonville
FIRST TEAM
MB Michael Anderson, senior, Kirkwood
L Quentin Bartlet, senior, Pattonville
OH Matt Cosgrove, senior, Parkway West
OH Victor Ganev, senior, Parkway West
S Jack Henry, senior, Kirkwood
OH Adam Kokal, senior, Parkway Central
MB Luke Maupin, senior, Webster Groves
OH David Polster, junior, Pattonville
OH Adam Rowald, junior, Ritenour
SECOND TEAM
L Jack Goedde, sophomore, Parkway West
OH/DS Ethan Jenkins, junior, Affton
RS Ethan Jennings, junior, Parkway West
S Tengis Kelley, senior, Parkway West
S Matthew Reese, junior, Pattonville