 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suburban Red all-conference
0 comments

Suburban Red all-conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Suburban, Red division, 2021 boys volleyball all-conference:

Player of the year: Cole Schuler, senior, outside hitter, Pattonville

Coach of the year: Jenell Franken, Pattonville

FIRST TEAM

MB Michael Anderson, senior, Kirkwood

L Quentin Bartlet, senior, Pattonville

OH Matt Cosgrove, senior, Parkway West

OH Victor Ganev, senior, Parkway West

S Jack Henry, senior, Kirkwood

OH Adam Kokal, senior, Parkway Central

MB Luke Maupin, senior, Webster Groves

OH David Polster, junior, Pattonville

OH Adam Rowald, junior, Ritenour

SECOND TEAM

L Jack Goedde, sophomore, Parkway West

OH/DS Ethan Jenkins, junior, Affton

RS Ethan Jennings, junior, Parkway West

S Tengis Kelley, senior, Parkway West

S Matthew Reese, junior, Pattonville

OH Dillon Stewart, senior, Kirkwood

MB Arthur Sander, senior, Parkway Central

OH Andrew Wuebbeling, junior, Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports