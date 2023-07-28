Trent Massey and Camryn Sheehan began their sports journey together on an O’Fallon, Ill., baseball field as third graders. They ended it on a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beach a decade later as national champions.

The dynamic duo, which dominated volleyball courts on both sides of the Mississippi River this spring, took its show to the national stage July 16-23 at the USA Volleyball Beach National Championships. Massey and Sheehan went 10-0 against the top competition from throughout the country to win the 18-under boys national championship.

“It's pretty surreal,” said Massey, a De Smet graduate.

Surreal is a good term to describe their incredible run together.

Despite being best friends for the last 10 years, they have been through ups and downs, ill-timed injuries and a global pandemic that led to them attending different high schools.

The journey created a chemistry that couldn’t be defeated.

“He's pretty much my brother,” said Sheehan, an O'Fallon High graduate. “We're pretty much family.”

Both players come from volleyball families and have mothers who are high school coaches. They practiced daily in the sand court in the Sheehan’s back yard.

They have played in the beach national tournament for six years, but the first three seasons were filled with setbacks. Sheehan was slowed the first year due to getting stitches in his leg after getting bitten by something in the ocean. The next year, Sheehan broke his arm while riding a bike and the following year was the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, they finished fourth and fifth before winning the whole thing this year.

“It's hot down there,” Sheehan said. “It was like 95 (degrees). So, we were drinking a lot of water and staying more mentally sharper than the other team and keeping the chemistry there, coming together every point and checking in, making sure we're doing everything right together.”

They had a familiar foe in the second round of pool play as they played the team of Nathan Finck and Riley Massey, Trent’s younger brother. Finck was Sheehan’s teammate at O’Fallon and Riley and Trent played together at De Smet.

“We play them here at my house all the time,” Sheehan said. “And it was pretty exciting to play them there.”

Massey and Sheehan had their toughest match in bracket play in the semifinals against a duo from western Missouri. After dropping the first set, they rallied to send the match to a winner-take-all third set that they pulled out 16-14.

“They were legit, really athletic,” Massey said. “They also had a lot of good chemistry together. It was a real battle.”

Massey and Sheehan cruised to a straight-set victory in the championship match immediately after.

There are no official coaches in sand volleyball, but you can confer with a coach during timeouts. That is where having a plethora of volleyball coaches in their cheering section helped.

“All four of our parents just kind of you know, they were like kind of a rock the whole weekend,” Massey said. “We were in the semifinal, and it was tough. It was one of the craziest battles I've ever been in and just nonstop encouragement, nonstop teaching. It was cool to see all of them just kind of pour into us and help us.”

The two pulled out all the stops to make the most of their final opportunity.

Having arrived three days before while Massey’s younger brother played in the younger division, Sheehan’s dad knew Mike DiPierro, who played professional beach volleyball after attending Lindenwood University, lived in the area. DiPierro helped train the duo leading into the tournament.

“A big thanks to him and he brought a couple friends to come help train us,” Massey said. “Training up here in the Midwest, you might get a little bit of wind, but it's not like the wind down there. You might get a little heat, but it's not like the heat down there. And you can't really find the deep sand like it has down there. So, it's just a bunch of different factors.”

Sheehan said beach volleyball is much different than the indoor game.

“I think it's a more mental game, because you make so many more errors in sand than you do indoors,” Sheehan said. “It’s just two people and you make twice as twice as many errors, probably more than that. But I think just moving on if you make an error, just staying mentally in the game.”

The championship is the culmination of a long road the friends have travelled that took some unexpected twists, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

After attending different middle schools, the duo planned to play together at O’Fallon High. But the pandemic canceled the 2020 season and Illinois’ stringent measures designed to curb the spread of the virus led to Massey transferring to De Smet, where he and Riley led the Spartans to the Missouri Class 3 state championship this season.

Meanwhile, Sheehan led a talented Panthers’ team to two consecutive state appearances. In June, O’Fallon finished fourth in the Illinois state tournament, the best result ever for a Metro East team.

Both players were no-brainer first team All-Metro selections and cheered each other on during their respective runs. They transferred that success to the beach.

“There's always a little pressure, because we understood it's our last time playing with each other, it’s our senior years,” Sheehan said. “We went out to dinner for our last dinner and our parents were pretty emotional. And I just thought it was such a special year, so we knew we had to get the job done.”

The two will continue their volleyball careers on the collegiate level, with Massey headed to Webber International in Babson Park, Fla., and Sheehan attending McKendree University.

While they are heading in separate directions, they will always have their friendship and a bond forged on the volleyball court. Massey said he will always remember the feeling the moment they became national champions.

“I just looked right to Camryn and I'm like, this is what we've wanted,” Massey said. “Over the past seven years, the craziest things have happened, and it's like all right, finally, the last one. We're on top.”