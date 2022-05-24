Villhard comes through in a pinch as Vianney outlasts Francis Howell North

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Vianney volleyball coach Jeff Gabbert called it the worst possible scenario.

Two minutes before the Golden Griffins was set to play Francis Howell North in the Class 4 semifinals Tuesday night, star setter Ryan Juengel’s right knee popped during warmups, thrusting sophomore Ben Villhard into a pressure-filled role.

But the worst possible scenario ended in the best possible result for Vianney.

After a slow start, Villhard found his timing with his hitters and Vianney pulled out a thrilling 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over the Knights at Maryville University.

“The nerves were just rocking me in the first set,” Villhard said. “I didn't know if I could do it and then I pushed through. My teammates definitely helped me. I believed in myself and we pushed to five and we ended up winning. I've never been more stressed in my life.”

“The kid just got in there and played some decent ball,” Gabbert said. “I really felt comfortable out there. I'm so proud of him.”

Vianney (21-5-2), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will play No. 1 SLUH (32-0) in the Class 4 championship match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Maryville University.

A Braxton Pritchett kill and block snapped an 11-all tie and gave Vianney a 14-11 lead in a tension-filled fifth set. Pritchett, known for his high-flying vertical and power spikes, ironically ended the 2-hour, 8-minute match with a tip.

“Ben was a little nervous at first, we all were, but once he got in the flow of it, I knew I could trust him,” Pritchett said. “We all knew we can have his back. He's just a young guy who wants to get out there and play and nothing's gonna stop him from doing that.”

Juengel was Villhard’s biggest cheerleader. Gabbert, said he would know more about Juengel’s status Wednesday.

“Ryan's like that all the time when he when Ben gets subbed in, and it was no different tonight,” Gabbert said.

Drew Langhauser had a match-high 19 kills and seven blocks, Pritchett had 10 kills with four blocks, and John Wolf had six kills and five blocks for Vianney. Villhard finished with 38 assists.

Grogan Kraus led Howell North (24-9-1) with 11 kills and four blocks. Jack Stover and Koen Schaffer each had eight kills, and Stover and Braden Powelson combined for 33 assists.

“He is the glue that holds us together,” Howell North coach Robin Yuede said of Kraus. “When I'm done in the little circle, he's like, ‘Let me have a minute,’ and comes in and gives a little extra. And when the big moments come, he wants the ball in his hand.”

Howell North raced out to a quick 10-0 lead to start the match behind Zach Zimmerman’s serve. Kraus had a kill and a block during the salvo.

The early lead helped the Knights stave off a furious Vianney comeback. Langhauser had several big swings and Pritchett came up with a pair of blocks as the Golden Griffins cut the deficit to 24-22, before a hitting error clinched the opener for Howell North.

Vianney continued to build on the momentum it gained in the second set. Villard opened the second with an ace and Langhauser followed with two spikes, and Wolf put down two blocks as the Golden Griffins jumped out to a 9-1 lead.

“My nerves settled as we started to come together as a team and I started to set better, and it was just good,” Villhard said.

Langhauser slammed two more kills down the stretch and a Villhard bump fell for a point as Vianney protected the lead. Villhard’s block ended the frame and evened the match at a set apiece.

The third set swung on a Vianney rotation error. Instead of a tie game, the officials awarded Howell North several points giving it an 10-7 lead.

Schaeffer and Carter Schroeder put down kills, and Zimmerman had an ace down the stretch as the Knights took a 2-1 lead.

“Vianney gave us everything we could handle and I'd like to think we gave it right back to them,” Yuede said. “I like to think we made them earn their spot in the final two.”

Langhauser had five kills, Pritchett put down four kills and Wolf had three spikes and a key block in the fourth set as Vianney forced the match into a winner-take-all fifth.

“Once we got one, he (Villhard) felt like he could do it for the rest of the game and he told me that and I told him, ‘well, let's do it,’” Pritchett said. “And what happened, happened.”