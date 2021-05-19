Ward provides finishing touch as Howell North downs Vianney

“Communication is a big thing,” Ward said. “We've been doing a lot of talking and focus on the defense.”

Vianney finally found a rhythm in the third set. Braeden Post put down an ace and Hauck added a pair of kills as the Golden Griffins jumped out to a 7-1 lead.

North kept chipping away and finally pulled even after Brett Winkelmann’s ace tied the set at 22-22.

Each team fended off multiple set points until a Vianney serving error gave the Knights a 29-28 and sent Ward to the line to finish it off.

“He is always clutch,” Yuede said. “I know that part of their game plan was to try to take him out and mentally he just stayed with it the whole time.”

Vianney also advanced to the quarterfinals and will take on Kirkwood. Gabbert isn’t sure if his quarantined players will make it back, but is confident in his current group.

“They just played a (heck) of a match and against a senior laden, really talented Howell North team,” Gabbert said.

The Knights will face a similar scenario against Lafayette in the next round as it did against Vianney as the Lancers won an earlier meeting this season.

North doesn’t mind the underdog role.

“I think people underestimate us a little bit and that's OK,” Yuede said. “We're alright with that. We'll just come in and do our job and let the chips kind of fall where they may.”