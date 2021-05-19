Ward provides finishing touch as Howell North downs Vianney

ST. PETERS — Francis Howell North senior Avery Ward wasn’t looking for a storybook ending.
But he got it.
Ward’s ace ended a marathon third set and clinched a 25-17, 25-21, 30-28 sweep for the host Knights against Vianney in the Class 4 District 3 boys volleyball district championship match on Wednesday night.
“I was just trying to get the ball in,” Ward said. “I thought I had to get this last point in because this is what I've been looking forward to for my whole high school volleyball career.”
North (20-7) will play Lafayette in the Lancers’ gym on Friday night in the quarterfinals.
Ward had 10 kills and 12 assists for North. Cole Hopper put down 11 kills with a pair of blocks and Jack Stover had 17 assists.
North beat Vianney for the first time in 17 matches. The Golden Griffins had compiled a 16-0-1 against the Knights including wins earlier this season and in the semifinals in 2019.
“It's kind of a different lineup (from the earlier meeting),” North coach Robin Yuede said. “We've had probably four different lineups all season, maybe five, maybe six, and it was just finding that right combination of players.”
Vianney came in with a different lineup out of necessity, losing all but four players to quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak. Those sidelined included leading hitter Ethan Morrow and setter Ryan Juegel.
“We lost seven upperclassmen and replaced them with five freshmen,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “So, under the circumstances they played well. I thought we had a couple opportunities at the end of that third set if we had served in, I thought we couldn't put them under some pressure and we just couldn't quite get them in.”
Drew Langhauser put down nine kills for Vianney (18-6). Garrett Hauck had seven kills, John Wolf added six spikes and Drew Steinmetz had 23 assists.
North broke open the first set with a 7-0 run. Samuel Poertner got it going with a pair of aces and Hopper added a kill and a block to help give the Knights a 15-8 lead.
Ward and Hopper sealed the first set for the home team with kills. Both attackers had five spikes each in the first set.
“We just kept working the same thing over and over,” Hopper said. “Just hitting it hard, driving it through them and that kind of got us to the win.”
North threatened to break open the second set in similar fashion with a mid-frame run, but Vianney freshman Sam Cheak put down a pair of aces to keep the Golden Griffins close.
The Knights finally got some breathing room late as kills from Ward and Hopper made it 24-21. North took a 2-0 lead on the next point after Vianney couldn’t return a Portner serve that trickled off the tape on the top of the net.
“Communication is a big thing,” Ward said. “We've been doing a lot of talking and focus on the defense.”
Vianney finally found a rhythm in the third set. Braeden Post put down an ace and Hauck added a pair of kills as the Golden Griffins jumped out to a 7-1 lead.
North kept chipping away and finally pulled even after Brett Winkelmann’s ace tied the set at 22-22.
Each team fended off multiple set points until a Vianney serving error gave the Knights a 29-28 and sent Ward to the line to finish it off.
“He is always clutch,” Yuede said. “I know that part of their game plan was to try to take him out and mentally he just stayed with it the whole time.”
Vianney also advanced to the quarterfinals and will take on Kirkwood. Gabbert isn’t sure if his quarantined players will make it back, but is confident in his current group.
“They just played a (heck) of a match and against a senior laden, really talented Howell North team,” Gabbert said.
The Knights will face a similar scenario against Lafayette in the next round as it did against Vianney as the Lancers won an earlier meeting this season.
North doesn’t mind the underdog role.
“I think people underestimate us a little bit and that's OK,” Yuede said. “We're alright with that. We'll just come in and do our job and let the chips kind of fall where they may.”