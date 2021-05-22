Webster Groves sweeps Affton for third consecutive state semifinal berth

The Webster Groves boys volleyball team has found its game at the right time.
After a stretch where the Statesmen dropped four of five, they have regained their form in time for the postseason.
“At the beginning we didn't really communicate too well,” Webster senior Liam McAleenan said. “Now we're just talking every point, being loud, so we know where everyone is and it really helps set the tone on the floor.”
The Statesmen wasted no time setting the tone against Affton in the Class 3 quarterfinals at St. Louis U. High on Saturday, earning a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 sweep to run their winning streak to four.
“I felt like for the most part, except for the little bit at the end, our passing was pretty much on point and we're able to run a really smooth good offense,” Webster coach Ryan Mahl said.
Webster Groves (21-8), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will host Fort Zumwalt South (14-12) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs outlasted Parkway Central in five sets in their quarterfinal Friday night.
Luke Maupin put down a match-high 13 kills and had two aces, Drew Koenig had eight kills and two blocks and Andrew Wuebbling had six kills, a block and an ace for Webster Groves. McAleenan dished out 30 assists.
Webster Groves’ offense was effective thanks to a strong passing game led by libero Cole Gudenkauf on the back row.
“We always tell the guys that if our serve and pass game is good, everything else will take care of itself,” Mahl said.
Justin Abeln led No. 4 Affton (19-10) with seven kills and Ethan Jenkins added six. Logan Meyers had 15 assists.
Aces from Liam Downey and Xavier Dante got Webster Groves off to a fast start as it never trailed in the opening set.
Maupin and Koenig had four kills each and Wuebbling added three more kills for the Statesmen. McAleenan had 11 assists while spreading the ball to the trio in the first frame.
“They're just unstoppable when they get going,” McAleenan said. “When we have a good pass, we have three great options and they just put the ball down.”
Webster Groves took control midway through the second set with a 9-1 run. Wuebbling got it going with an ace and a kill, Maupin added a couple of kills, and Koenig and Downey capped the salvo with blocks to give the Statesmen a 17-10 lead.
Webster pulled away down the stretch behind a pair of kills from Koenig and a kill and block from Maupin. A few points later, McAleenan found Charlie Parmalee for a kill to give the Statesmen a 2-0 lead.
“I think we really passed a lot better than we usually do in a lot of other games,” Maupin said. “We work on serve receive a lot in practice too, so I think that helps.”
Kills from Wuebbling, Maupin and Koenig sparked an 8-0 run as Webster Groves refused to concede the momentum. Maupin added a pair of blasts from the back row to balloon the lead to 14-7.
Affton didn’t go quietly. A Zach Sanders block and an ace from Tyler Brinton-Lo sparked a late comeback and a pair of Jenkins kills brought the Cougars to within three points.
“We made them earn that third set,” Affton coach Brian Boehm said. “They were the better team. We fought hard. We had a really good year.”
A service error helped Webster Groves stop the surge and a Koenig laser ended the 70-minute match.
It is the third successive semifinals appearance for Webster Groves, which is hoping to make its first trip to the championship match.
“It's similar to (Saturday), if we serve well, if we pass well, everything else will take care of itself,” Mahl said. “And the boys will have a lot of confidence going into Tuesday as well.”