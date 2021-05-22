Webster Groves sweeps Affton for third consecutive state semifinal berth

Webster Groves’ offense was effective thanks to a strong passing game led by libero Cole Gudenkauf on the back row.

“We always tell the guys that if our serve and pass game is good, everything else will take care of itself,” Mahl said.

Justin Abeln led No. 4 Affton (19-10) with seven kills and Ethan Jenkins added six. Logan Meyers had 15 assists.

Aces from Liam Downey and Xavier Dante got Webster Groves off to a fast start as it never trailed in the opening set.

Maupin and Koenig had four kills each and Wuebbling added three more kills for the Statesmen. McAleenan had 11 assists while spreading the ball to the trio in the first frame.

“They're just unstoppable when they get going,” McAleenan said. “When we have a good pass, we have three great options and they just put the ball down.”

Webster Groves took control midway through the second set with a 9-1 run. Wuebbling got it going with an ace and a kill, Maupin added a couple of kills, and Koenig and Downey capped the salvo with blocks to give the Statesmen a 17-10 lead.