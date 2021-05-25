Webster Groves sweeps Fort Zumwalt South in Class 3 state semifinal

Three backrow blasts from Maupin helped Webster pull away late. Maupin put down 12 kills in the first set.

“I just knew he was always there and he was just calling the for the ball,” McAleenan said. “I knew they couldn’t stop him so I kept feeding him.”

Webster got some breathing room in a tightly played second set with a 4-1 run. Maupin sparked the spurt with a kick-save on a would-be Bulldogs kills and he added a block and put down a kill to make it 20-15 Statesmen.

A Wuebbling block and spike continued the Webster surge and a McAleenan laser on a free ball from a Maupin serve gave the Statesmen a 2-0 lead.

“It's a mental game,” Mahl said. “You don't want to get too high when your things are going well and you don't want to get too low and things aren't going your way. I think the boys really did a good job.”

Koenig kept momentum on Webster’s side in the third set with a block and a pair of kills. Maupin added a pair of spikes to help give the Statesmen a 12-7 lead.

A combination block by Brock Carey and Treson Cole and a kill from Cole helped Zumwalt South cut the Webster advantage to 21-20.