Webster Groves sweeps Fort Zumwalt South in Class 3 state semifinal

WEBSTER GROVES — There is no place like home for Webster Groves senior Luke Maupin.
“I like the lights,” Maupin said. “Going into other gyms you can’t really get the Roberts (Gymnasium) feel.”
Maupin put on a show for the home crowd as Webster Groves hosted Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 3 boys volleyball semifinal on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-4 middle blocker blasted 22 kills and added three blocks and one ace to lead the Statesmen to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 sweep.
“You've got to keep reminding Luke to like, ‘Hey, keep working hard and transition. You know, you're more athletic than everyone else out there,’ no offense to the other kids, but just always be an option always be available and we'll get you the ball,” Webster coach Ryan Mahl said. “And obviously it worked out.”
Webster Groves (22-8), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will host the Class 3 state final at either 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday.
Andrew Wuebbling and Drew Koenig each had five kills for Webster Groves. Liam McAleenan had 31 assists.
Seth Pawlik and Joshua Jones each had four kills for Fort Zumwalt South (14-13). Jones and Brendan Owens combined for 13 assists.
Maupin went to work early for Webster putting down six kills. Wuebbling and Koenig added spikes as the Statesmen jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first set.
Three backrow blasts from Maupin helped Webster pull away late. Maupin put down 12 kills in the first set.
“I just knew he was always there and he was just calling the for the ball,” McAleenan said. “I knew they couldn’t stop him so I kept feeding him.”
Webster got some breathing room in a tightly played second set with a 4-1 run. Maupin sparked the spurt with a kick-save on a would-be Bulldogs kills and he added a block and put down a kill to make it 20-15 Statesmen.
A Wuebbling block and spike continued the Webster surge and a McAleenan laser on a free ball from a Maupin serve gave the Statesmen a 2-0 lead.
“It's a mental game,” Mahl said. “You don't want to get too high when your things are going well and you don't want to get too low and things aren't going your way. I think the boys really did a good job.”
Koenig kept momentum on Webster’s side in the third set with a block and a pair of kills. Maupin added a pair of spikes to help give the Statesmen a 12-7 lead.
A combination block by Brock Carey and Treson Cole and a kill from Cole helped Zumwalt South cut the Webster advantage to 21-20.
“We preach all year just keep fighting,” Zumwalt South coach Matt Whitmore said. “It's a team effort, you don't need a hero, and our boys have done that time and time again this year … we just came up a little short.”