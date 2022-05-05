Yemm's hot hand leads SLUH to sweep of Vianney

KIRKWOOD — It didn’t take long for St. Louis U. High setter George Henken to figure out who had the hot hand Thursday night.

“It was about 10 points in that I realized that Michael (Yemm) was going to be a big part of today,” Henken said. “He got a few early kills, so I was focused on finding him throughout the match.”

Yemm responded with a match-high 10 kills with a pair of blocks and three aces to lead SLUH to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of host Vianney in a Metro Catholic Conference affair.

“We really got in a solid warm up and were mentally preparing for this all day,” Yemm said. “This is always the biggest matchup of the year, always the most fun gym to play in. They brought the noise, which we were really excited about.”

Phillip Bone put down eight kills with a pair of aces, Will Blaisdell had seven spikes with a pair of blocks and Victor Lazzaretti had five kills for SLUH (26-0, 6-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Henken had 29 assists with three kills and a pair of aces.

SLUH won its 67th straight match, dating back to April 27, 2019. It was its 15th straight win over Vianney, going back to May 2, 2015.

“Vianney is a great team,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “I think we got them a little off balance that second and third set, but yeah, when our team is focused and playing well, we put a lot of pressure on any team. I think Vianney is one of the top teams in Missouri, so to be able to kind of do that reinforces when we're focused, what we can do.”

Drew Langhauser and John Wolf each had five kills for No. 2 Vianney (14-5, 4-4). Ryan Juengel had 14 assists.

“In the first set we were fine, I thought we received serve really well,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “In the second and third set, we did not receive well at all. Their serves were really consistent.”

The first set featured eight lead changes and 12 ties.

SLUH erased an early 12-7 deficit in the opener with several big swings and an ace by Yemm. A Bone blast, and aces by Ben Harmon and Henken clinched the frame for the Jr. Billikens.

“We always talk about (Yemm’s) a coach on the floor,” Cheak said. “His shot selection, when to go for it, when to hit a shot, how to use a block, it's one of the best I've seen and we work on it, but that's a lot of just natural talent and intelligence from Michael.”

SLUH never trailed in the second set. Henken featured his middles as Lazzaretti and Blaisdell each put down four spikes, while Yemm and Bone each had an ace.

“Our passers did a really good job of allowing us to run our middles and we also tried to emphasize running them even on a pass eight or 10 feet off,” Henken said. “So, I think it's a testament to the passers, but also to the middles.”

Not letting up, SLUH jumped Vianney for a 7-1 lead in the third set. Yemm led the charge with three early kills and Henken put down an ace.

Yemm, Blaisdell and Bone took turns putting down spikes and, fittingly, a Yemm ace ended the 67-minute match.

SLUH had seven aces in the match.

“It was huge for us,” Yemm said. “Something big that we've been looking at in practice was our service pressure and every guy is really finding his groove and getting used to what we need and everyone's role behind service line.”

Members of Vianney’s 1992 and 2002 state championship teams were honored before the match. Vianney has 18 state championships, the most of any boys volleyball team in Missouri history.

“It's just a great tribute to all the great athletes that have come through here,” Gabbert, who coached the 2002 team, said. “It's just awesome to see all those guys.