Zelnis has 20 kills, leads St. Dominic past Mehlville in Class 3 semifinals

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Dominic junior Luke Zelnis had plenty of motivation Wednesday night.

Zelnis and the Crusaders played Mehlville in their first Class 3 boys volleyball semifinal appearance. Plus, Mehlville coach Mark Leininger is Zelnis’ club coach with High Performance.

“I wanted to make a statement,” Zelnis said. “I wanted to show him what I got.”

Mission accomplished.

Zelnis blasted a career-high 20 kills with three aces to lead St. Dominic to a 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over the Panthers at Maryville University.

“He's a fierce competitor, and when he's on, he's unstoppable,” Leininger said. “I've seen it in him in club and as much as I love it for him, it sucks for us tonight. He definitely led that team the way I know he can.”

St. Dominic (27-3-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolschoolsports.com small school rankings, will face defending champion Parkway West (22-11-2) in the Class 3 championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maryville University.

Zach Carff put down 11 kills and a pair of aces, and Malachi Gnade added nine kills for St. Dominic. Anthony Anderson had 41 assists.

Libero Noah Schuessler also provided a spark with his defense, frustrating Mehlville's attack.

“He came in tonight and, as a sophomore, for him to step up and lead our back row, he dominated and probably had the best game of his career so far,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said.

Tyler Reitz had 15 kills and Rolen Lively and Isaac Vandyke each had 12 spikes for No. 3 Mehlville (22-10-1). Josh Kaemmerer had 49 assists.

Reitz ignited a surge that put Mehlville ahead midway through the first set with four kills, including two on free balls. Vandyke had several big swings down the stretch and Reitz’s fifth spike sealed the opener for the Panthers.

Schuessler sparked a St. Dominic run in the second set with back-to-back diving digs during a frantic rally that ended in a Zelnis kill.

“We all just exploded after that happened,” Schuessler said. “I couldn't believe I got those up to be honest, but when I realized I got those up, I was like we're winning this point for sure.”

Kaemmerer answered for Mehlville with a hustle play of his own later in the frame, crashing into the scorer’s table while delivering a perfect set from a Vandyke spike.

St. Dominic responded by winning the last three points of the second as Carff sandwiched a pair of kills between a Casey Sachs ace to even the match at a set apiece.

“We just couldn't get in the system,” Leininger said. “Our offense is so dominant when we're in system but they just couldn't really get a consistent pass.”

Zelnis had a pair of spikes and back-to-back aces to stake St. Dominic to as 12-3 lead to start the third set. Zelnis finished with eight kills in the frame to help give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.

“I just needed that big kill to get me going,” Zelnis said. “I got that at the end of the second set luckily, and then I just took that to the bench, told myself, ‘hey, I got to turn it on. I gotta do what I do best.’”

The fourth set featured 17 ties and five lead changes before an Anderson ace snapped a 23-all deadlock in the Crusaders’ favor. A Mehlville hitting error on the next point ended the 1-hour, 50-minute match.

St. Dominic beat Parkway West in the Parkway Central Tournament on April 23. But both teams have evolved since then.

“We got to just play our game,” Allen said. “I think if we can just stick to playing our game, I think we have a chance.”