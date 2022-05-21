Zelnis leads St. Dominic past Webster Groves, into Class 3 semifinals

ST. PETERS — St. Dominic junior Luke Zelnis had Saturday circled on his calendar since the start of the volleyball season.

Last season, his Crusaders had their season end in the Class 3 quarterfinals. The 6-foot outside hitter was determined not to let it happen again.

“In the locker room 30 minutes before the game we were all hyping each other up,” Zelnis said. “We were like no, not like last year. I think that helped us win the game.”

Zelnis backed up his words with 18 kills, one shy of a career high, and five blocks to lead St. Dominic to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinal at Francis Howell North.

St. Dominic (26-3-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings, will play No. 3 Mehlville (22-9-1) in the semifinals at Maryville University on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

“This team understands teamwork and the importance of team,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said. “It is the first St. Dominic group ever to go to state. It is so well deserved.”

Zach Carff had 10 kills and Malachi Gnade added nine for St. Dominic. Anthony Anderson ran the offense with 40 assists.

The effort offset Andrew Wuebbeling’s 21 kills, tying a career-high for the Webster Groves standout. Jackson Egel had nine kills and Jack Hendrix had 36 assists for the No. 5 Statesmen (23-8-1), who were appearing in their fourth-straight quarterfinal.

Aggressive serving allowed St. Dominic to keep Webster Groves out of system as it surged to a 10-3 lead in the first set. Anderson, Carff and Zelnis had aces and Zelnis blasted six kills that allowed the Crusaders to survive a late push by the Statesmen in the opener.

“I mean that first set, down 7-1, 14-6, it's easy to kind of roll over and just go through the motions,” Webster Groves coach Ryan Mahl said. “We always harp on guys work hard no matter what the score is. That's what they did. Only lost 25-22 in that first set. Maybe if we got off to a better start. It's a little bit different result.”

Webster Groves continued to build on the momentum it started to gain from its late surge in the first set as Wuebbeling put down three kills and Charlie Parmelee had two blocks to give it an early lead in the second set.

St. Dominic chipped away and a pair of Zelnis spikes evened the set up at 17-all, but Webster Groves won five of the frame’s last seven points. Buoyed by a Mackie Syberg ace and a Wuebbeling spike, the Statesmen knotted the match at a set apiece.

“We kind of ran out of gas,” Allen said. “We came out really, really strong. I feel like adrenaline dropped a little bit. And so, the adjustments were let's just get back to playing together and get super aggressive in the front row again, and be more disciplined.”

A couple of big swings by Zelnis helped St. Dominic gain a late advantage in a tightly played third set. A monster stuff by Casey Sachs clinched the set and gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.

“It was just really mainly focusing on our big guns and who could kill the ball in the moment,” Anderson said.

Zelnis came up with two pivotal blocks as St. Dominic surged ahead late in the fourth set. A Sachs blast and a Carff tip ended the 1 hour, 44-minute match.

Mahl expects his Statesmen to be strong again next season.

“We're in a really good spot,” Mahl said. “We got a really good group of sophomores coming in, a lot of guys that are going to be playing club next fall as well as a solid group of juniors. Our JV team only lost like four or five games all year, so we got a really, really good group of guys coming up.”

St. Dominic did not play Mehlville in the regular season.

“We know Mehlville's gonna put up a big fight,” Zelnis said. “So, we have we have to know that we're going up against a really tough opponent and just play for each other.”