Broemmer blasts propel Timberland past Warrenton in Troy Leadoff Classic

TROY, Mo. — Bailey Broemmer needed to refuel.
The junior pitcher/outfielder was running on fumes Saturday after Timberland High played the first of its three games in the Troy Leadoff Classic.
So she turned to her mother, Amy, who rushed to the nearest sandwich shop to fetch some sustenance.
"Ham and cheese with pepperoncinis," Broemmer said.
It worked.
With a fully belly, Broemmer kicked her game into another gear, smashing two home runs to lead Timberland to an 8-3 win over Warrenton in the final game of pool play at the 16-team affair.
The Wolves won two of three games, including an impressive triumph over tradition-rich Warrenton, which won back-to-back Class 3 state titles in 2015 and 2016.
Broemmer played a key role in all three contests.
"I'm pretty tired," she said.
With good reason.
Broemmer began the day in the circle. She recorded 13 strikeouts in a 6-1 extra-inning win over Highland, Missouri. She also homered in the contest. That strong performance temporarily sapped a lot of her strength.
But she bounced back in grand fashion with a little help of a tasty sandwich.
"I needed it because I knew it was going to be a long day," Broemmer.
Broemmer and the Wolves saved their best for last. They scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind Warrenton 3-0 in the opening frame.
"When we get behind, it's usually bad news for us," Timberland coach Andy Zerr said. "This time, we just talked about having confidence in our at-bats and being aggressive in our zone. The girls just started chipping away and they believed that they could come back."
Broemmer triggered the rally with a two-run homer off Warriors junior ace Kathryn McChristy in the third. The blow came in the middle of a four-run uprising that put Timberland in front to stay.
"I just went up there wanting to have quality at-bats," Broemmer said. "I was pretty confident knowing I was going to swing for the fence."
Broemmer and McChristy have faced each other numerous times in the past over the summer club circuit. Broemmer plays for the St. Louis Chaos. McChristy is with the Top Gun program out of Kansas City.
That familiarity helped Broemmer succeed.
"We're friends, but we're still kind of like rivals," Broemmer said.
Broemmer added a solo shot in the fifth to push the lead to 6-3 and cap her four-RBI effort. Kayden Tyler followed three batters later with a two-run homer to put the contest away.
Timberland senior pitcher Emma Tiefenbrunn played a huge role in the about-face. She gave up three runs over the first eight batters before bouncing back with four scoreless innings. Tiefenbrunn retired nine successive hitters at one point.
"Some people get worse as the game goes along, they get tired," Tiefenbrunn said. "For me, it's just the opposite. I just took a big breath, regrouped and didn't let (the three runs) get to me. I knew we had the time to come back."
Zerr felt Tiefenbrunn's shut down effort was just as important as the team's three home runs.
"She started things in the right direction for us," Zerr said.
Warrenton got off to a quick start thanks to a two-run homer by Hailey Roberts in the opening frame. Kaylin Haas, Mack Hurst and McChristy followed with singles before Kiersten Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk.
McChristy, who struck out 27 batters in 13 innings during the tournament, fanned the first six Timberland batters and appeared to be on cruise control until Broemmer brought out the heavy artillery.
"We just couldn't get the ball to fall, couldn't find a hole," Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said. "One of those days."
Jamilyn Bagby, Leah Sage and Ilencia Lightbody had key hits for the Wolves, who lost to Holt 13-12 in the middle game of pool play.
Teams were limited to just pool play. No overall champion was crowned.
"This is a great start," Zerr said. "Overall, we're really pleased with how we came out and played today."
