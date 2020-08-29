Broemmer blasts propel Timberland past Warrenton in Troy Leadoff Classic

"I needed it because I knew it was going to be a long day," Broemmer.

Broemmer and the Wolves saved their best for last. They scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind Warrenton 3-0 in the opening frame.

"When we get behind, it's usually bad news for us," Timberland coach Andy Zerr said. "This time, we just talked about having confidence in our at-bats and being aggressive in our zone. The girls just started chipping away and they believed that they could come back."

Broemmer triggered the rally with a two-run homer off Warriors junior ace Kathryn McChristy in the third. The blow came in the middle of a four-run uprising that put Timberland in front to stay.

"I just went up there wanting to have quality at-bats," Broemmer said. "I was pretty confident knowing I was going to swing for the fence."

Broemmer and McChristy have faced each other numerous times in the past over the summer club circuit. Broemmer plays for the St. Louis Chaos. McChristy is with the Top Gun program out of Kansas City.

That familiarity helped Broemmer succeed.

"We're friends, but we're still kind of like rivals," Broemmer said.