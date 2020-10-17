Burroughs defense stands tall in win over Clayton

LADUE — John Burroughs senior linebacker Chris Pittman likes seeing an opponents' punter trot onto the field. That means the defense has done its job.
Pittman saw Clayton's punter make frequent trips on the field Saturday afternoon as the Bombers rolled to a 38-0 victory over the Greyhounds.
"It's always nice to see that punter come out there because that means we've done our job and we get to have our offense get out there on the field," Pittman said. "We want to keep our offense out there. It's cool to see all our guys on defense get the job done like we did out there."
The Bombers defense held the Greyhounds to zero yards in the first half. Clayton had the ball six times in the first two quarters. There were five punts along with an interception thwarting the other possession.
In the second half with a running clock and John Burroughs emptying its bench, Clayton managed to produce two first downs and 43 yards of offense.
"That's definitely one of our top performances," John Burroughs senior linebacker Sam Bennett said. "We're solid all around and this was a good game for us as we were able to get some of the younger guys in there to play, too."
Junior defensive end Tyson Ford was disruptive with his play to help stymie the Clayton ground game. The Greyhounds were held to 15 yards rushing.
John Burroughs coach John Merritt liked what he saw from his Bombers in the victory.
"We played spectacular football from beginning to end," Merritt said. "We played everybody today and that's always good. I thought on the defensive side, we played really well. They all showed up and competed hard. The defense was all over Clayton today. We absolutely smothered them defensively. We hit some big plays early on offense and got the game out of reach. It was exciting to see."
This was just the fourth meeting between the two teams. The Bombers improved to 3-0-1 overall. The last meeting on Aug. 11, 2017, resulted in a 0-0 tie. John Burroughs won in 2012 and 2013.
The Bombers improved to 2-0 while the Greyhounds fell to 1-1 in Week 8 of the high school season that has been cut short by the coronavirus.
"We've got a young team and it showed," Clayton coach Ray Barnes said. "We've got a lot of guys who don't have very much experience. This was an eye-opener for us to see what kind of level we are on and what level Burroughs is on. We have to be able to compete with them because they are in our district."
The Bombers' play certainly impressed Barnes.
"Burroughs is a very sound team," Barnes said. "They have a lot of weapons. Burroughs is good. This was a tough pill to swallow. But my young guys played hard. It's going to be a learning process for us. We've got some work to do and I know we can do it."
In the first half, Bombers junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger completed 11 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He played in the third quarter before being pulled. Cloniger finished 13 of 22 passing for 231 yards with one interception and one sack.
Senior running back Malachi Chunn gained 107 yards on 10 carries in the first half and scored two touchdowns. Junior receiver Caleb Merritt caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
"We've got a lot of guys and we've got playmakers on both sides of the ball," John Merritt said. "When we show up and get clicking, we're hard to beat."
The Bombers clicked from the get-go. John Burroughs took the opening kickoff and junior Adisa Roberts set the tone. He had the Bombers start on their own 46-yard line with a big 40-yard return. From there, the Bombers needed five plays to go up 8-0. Pittman caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and Chunn ran in the 2-point conversion with 10 minutes, 10 seconds left in the quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Bombers drove 62 yards with Chunn scoring on a 5-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.
Roberts had a nifty 70-yard punt return nullified by a penalty.
Did that throw off the Bombers? No.
On the next play, Cloniger found a streaking Caleb Merritt for a 73-yard catch-and-run scoring strike. Merritt caught the ball in stride and cruised in for the touchdown and a 22-0 lead.
"My favorite guy is Duncan," Caleb Merritt said. "He passed me the ball. I can't do anything without him. I saw they were sitting in a cover 2 (defense) so I took my release off the line and I got a perfect pass from Duncan. The other receivers did their job spacing out the defense so I could do what I did."
In the second quarter, senior defensive back Will Jones intercepted a tipped pass, setting up John Burroughs at the Clayton 36. Two plays later, Chunn ran in from 7 yards out to push the lead to 30-0.
Jones intercepted his second pass with 6:27 left in the half. The Bombers drove 63 yards. Cloniger found Caleb Merritt for a 3-yard touchdown to complete the scoring.
"We had a tough opponent and we came prepared today," Pittman said. "We took a lot of time in practice to make sure we knew what to do. It's a testament to our coaching staff to get us ready to play and for us to execute like we did out there. It was a fun day."
Bennett agreed.
"We knew what was coming from Clayton," Bennett said. "Our coaches had us well prepared for them. We knew what they were going to run. We try to keep the same mentality no matter who we play that we're not going to let them run on us or pass on us. We take a lot of pride in what we do defensively."
