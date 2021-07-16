 Skip to main content
Cardinal Ritter: By the numbers
Girls Class 5 state track and field meet

Cardinal Ritter's Aniyah Brown runs during the Class 5 state track and field championship on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

Boys basketball: Won the Class 5 state championship, Missouri's second-highest classification, to cap off 20-5 season. It was the ninth title in program history and second in a row after a Class 3 crown in 2020.

Girls track and field: Won the first team state championship in program history, scoring 64 points to win the title in Class 5, Missouri's biggest classification.

Football: Reached the Class 3 semifinals and posted a 4-4 record, with three of those losses coming to eventual state champions. Initially planned to postpone season until spring because of COVID-19 but started playing games Oct. 9.

Girls basketball: Boasting a youthful roster, won the AAA Division I title, reached Class 5 quarterfinals and finished 21-6 after losing to eventual state champ Whitfield.

