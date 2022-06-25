 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal Ritter

Missouri track and field championships

Cardinal Ritter's Aniyah Brown takes the baton from Charlye Moody as the Lions run to victory in the 400-meter relay in meet-record time of 46.14-seconds at the Missouri track and field championships on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo. Chris Auckley | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Girls track and field: Led by sophomore Aniyah Brown, the All-Metro athlete of the year, the Lions rolled to their second consecutive Class 5 team state championship. Brown’s undefeated season finished with two individual titles and two relay titles as the Lions won team honors by almost 40 points.

Football: Fought through demanding schedule to finish 7-7 after reaching the Class 3 semifinals, the program’s second consecutive final four appearance and its third in four seasons.

Boys basketball: Posted a 21-10 record and finished third in the Class 5 state tournament after winning titles in both 2020 and 2021. That experience paid off to emerge from the toughest district in the area.

Girls basketball: One of the area’s best teams wrapped a 20-6 season by falling 64-60 in Class 4 sectional to eventual state champ John Burroughs.

