Cardinal Ritter

Girls track and field: Led by sophomore Aniyah Brown, the All-Metro athlete of the year, the Lions rolled to their second consecutive Class 5 team state championship. Brown’s undefeated season finished with two individual titles and two relay titles as the Lions won team honors by almost 40 points.

Football: Fought through demanding schedule to finish 7-7 after reaching the Class 3 semifinals, the program’s second consecutive final four appearance and its third in four seasons.

Boys basketball: Posted a 21-10 record and finished third in the Class 5 state tournament after winning titles in both 2020 and 2021. That experience paid off to emerge from the toughest district in the area.

Girls basketball: One of the area’s best teams wrapped a 20-6 season by falling 64-60 in Class 4 sectional to eventual state champ John Burroughs.