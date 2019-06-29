Core sports
Football: Finished 14-1 and as Class 3 state runner-up after falling in championship game to Trinity. It was the second title game appearance in program history for the Lions and first since 2008. Allowed only 27 points in four postseason games leading up to state final.
Boys track and field: Class 3 state runner-up team finish behind four event champions, including the 1600 relay. Hasani Barr (400, 1600 relay) and Jaden Williams (300 hurdles, 1600 relay) were two-time winners.
Girls track and field: Won sectional team title and then finished third in team standings of Class 3 state meet with 800 and 1600 relay event titles. Sydney Mitchell ran on both winning relays.
Boys basketball: Won 18 consecutive games through heart of season before falling in district final to eventual Class 3 champion Vashon. Finished with 20-8 record and No. 3 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings.
Girls basketball: Archdiocesan Athletics Association Division I and district champion finished 19-4 after loss in sectional round.
Individuals
Eight All-Metro selections, including one first-team choice. … 12 athletes signed to NCAA Division I or Division II schools. That includes wide receiver Jameson Williams, No. 3 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 football recruiting list, to Ohio State and track standouts Barr to Baylor and Rasheed Ricketts to Arkansas.