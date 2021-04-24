CBC wins inaugural Missouri Super Smash Brothers esports state championship

Timothy "ThymeMaster" Fitzpatrick's stare could have burned a hole through the monitor.
His legs bounced up and down as he felt the pressure mounting when his avatar flew around the arena. The CBC sophomore was fully aware of every move his avatar and his opponent made as they bounced around the platform.
But something was bothering him as he leaned into the chair and watched his avatar go flying off screen.
A phone was on the chair under his leg.
"It just spooked me because I was shaking the whole time because I was under immense pressure," Fitzpatrick said.
A teammate swopped in for the rescue and it was almost like a weight that was anchoring his thumbs was lifted and his avatar responded, transforming into an unbeatable giant.
Fitzpatrick played a critical role and helped CBC defeat Francis Howell North in the inaugural Missouri Super Smash Brothers state championship Saturday afternoon.
"A lot of this came down to the kids who have been working together as a team since January," CBC Esports coach DJ Demongey said. "A lot of what the administrators did before I got here made it possible for the kids to get to where they are. I was simply able to help them understand the strategies. I'm glad it worked out and we were able to win a state championship."
Demongey was hired in March from the powerhouse Maryville Esports program, where he was part of the teams that won national championships in both League of Legends and Overwatch.
Super Smash Brothers is a platform fighting game where both teams have 15 stocks or lives split between five players. There are more than 90 fighters that are from a variety of games such as Mario, Pokemon and Legend of Zelda. The fighters or avatars square off in a one-on-one fight against each other in multiple different arenas, with the first fighter to take three stocks or lives being declared the winner.
Fitzpatrick held a playoff record of three lives won and six lives lost heading into the final against Francis Howell North in the playoffs and was the third person on the five-man CBC team. He initially gave up a life to his opponent, but after a clear of the phone, it gave him the opening.
"He swapped back to his main and he was a lot more confident," Demongey said. "He was showing a lot of stride in his improvement heading into his matchup today. I'm glad he was able to finally execute at the level we know he's capable of."
That switch paid dividends. Fitzpatrick went 4-4 in the finals and pushed Francis Howell North to its final two players.
"At the start, I made it to varsity with Dr. Mario," Fitzpatrick said. "Later I swapped to Pyro/Mythra. I really liked the game she came from and I was hell-bent on maining her and doing well. For the finals, they said I should swap to Dr. Mario again and I did way better than I expected."
Francis Howell North pushed CBC to its final player in the state championship. But waiting for them was freshman Henry "Luma" Krey.
Krey was the savior for CBC in the quarterfinals and semifinals, clawing the Cadets back from a 5-3 deficit in both matches to push the Cadets into the championship. The freshman phenom had a 27-6 record in the regular season and a 9-4 record in the playoffs.
On Saturday, he didn't need to play the savior and Demongey was thrilled his ace wasn't taxed as he was in the earlier rounds.
"He's such a prominent player and is such a powerful matchup against anyone he goes up against, that a lot of his teammates don't really perform at the level they need to because they know we have him in our back pocket," Demongey said. "Today where he only had two stocks (lives) to take instead of five, it makes me so proud of the progress we've made in the last month."
Francis Howell North esports coach Brett Bevill said he was proud of how far his school's program has come since the beginning of the year.
"We were ecstasy just to come together as a team," Bevill said. "Six of our seven guys were seniors. That was a good experience for us. We didn't know what we were getting into when we first started. The outcome wasn't the best, but it was really fun."
Following in the footsteps of sister school Francis Howell Central, Bevill said believes interest in the program will only grow.