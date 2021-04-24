CBC wins inaugural Missouri Super Smash Brothers esports state championship

Francis Howell North pushed CBC to its final player in the state championship. But waiting for them was freshman Henry "Luma" Krey.

Krey was the savior for CBC in the quarterfinals and semifinals, clawing the Cadets back from a 5-3 deficit in both matches to push the Cadets into the championship. The freshman phenom had a 27-6 record in the regular season and a 9-4 record in the playoffs.

On Saturday, he didn't need to play the savior and Demongey was thrilled his ace wasn't taxed as he was in the earlier rounds.

"He's such a prominent player and is such a powerful matchup against anyone he goes up against, that a lot of his teammates don't really perform at the level they need to because they know we have him in our back pocket," Demongey said. "Today where he only had two stocks (lives) to take instead of five, it makes me so proud of the progress we've made in the last month."

Francis Howell North esports coach Brett Bevill said he was proud of how far his school's program has come since the beginning of the year.

"We were ecstasy just to come together as a team," Bevill said. "Six of our seven guys were seniors. That was a good experience for us. We didn't know what we were getting into when we first started. The outcome wasn't the best, but it was really fun."