Missouri Wrestling Championships, boys finals

CBC's Santino Robinson celebrates after winning the Class 4 championship at 113 pounds at the Missouri Wrestling Championships on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Boys basketball: Metro Catholic Conference champions for the second consecutive season finished 21-7, reaching the Class 5 state semifinals before season was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic. Caleb Love, signed with North Carolina, was All-Metro player of the year.

Football: Posted an 8-3 record. Two of the three losses came against MCC rival De Smet, including a season-ending setback in the second round of the Class 6 playoffs. Finished No. 3 in final STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings.

Boys wrestling: Fourth-place showing in the Class 4 team standings was the program’s fourth consecutive state trophy finish. Six of CBC’s wrestlers earned medals, including one champion (Santino Robinson, 113 pounds) and one runner-up.

Boys soccer: 14-11-2 season included a district title before losing in Class 4 sectional round to Kirkwood.

Ice hockey: 27-2 record, runner-up finish in Mid-States Challenge Cup.

Boys swimming and diving: Eighth in team standings of Class 2 state meet with five top-eight finishes. Max Wehrmann had area’s fastest time in 200 freestyle.

