Boys basketball: Metro Catholic Conference champions for the second consecutive season finished 21-7, reaching the Class 5 state semifinals before season was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic. Caleb Love, signed with North Carolina, was All-Metro player of the year.
Football: Posted an 8-3 record. Two of the three losses came against MCC rival De Smet, including a season-ending setback in the second round of the Class 6 playoffs. Finished No. 3 in final STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings.
Boys wrestling: Fourth-place showing in the Class 4 team standings was the program’s fourth consecutive state trophy finish. Six of CBC’s wrestlers earned medals, including one champion (Santino Robinson, 113 pounds) and one runner-up.
Boys soccer: 14-11-2 season included a district title before losing in Class 4 sectional round to Kirkwood.
Ice hockey: 27-2 record, runner-up finish in Mid-States Challenge Cup.
Boys swimming and diving: Eighth in team standings of Class 2 state meet with five top-eight finishes. Max Wehrmann had area’s fastest time in 200 freestyle.
