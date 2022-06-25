 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CBC

From the Program of the year: 2021-22 large schools finalists series
CBC 68, Nixa 51

CBC celebrates a 68-51 victory over Nixa in the Class 6 Championship boys basketball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Boys basketball: Claimed the Class 6 state title, which was the program’s seventh state title and first since 2014. Cadets finished 26-6 and by winning the basketball title became the area’s first large school to win basketball and football titles in the same year.

Football: Capped 13-1 season by winning first championship since 2018 and fourth overall by rolling past Liberty North in the Class 6 title game.

Boys golf: Tied for third in Class 5 state tournament for first team state trophy since 1987.

Also: Baseball, 22-11 district finalist and conference champ; boys soccer, 18-6-1 district finalist.

