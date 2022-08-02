Kvidahl: Super 30 kicks off our coverage, but high school football season goes year-round

David Kvidahl Follow David Kvidahl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

High school football season is nearly over.

It’s true.

The first official preseason practices begin Monday. Week 1 kickoff is still more than three weeks away (Aug. 26), but that’s just when the games start. Football season has been in full effect since January. That’s when the weight room was bustling. That’s when position-specific skills were starting to be sharpened. That’s when the teams that will play for state in late November and early December began their ascent up the mountain. Some started their journey to the Promised Land even earlier.

Football is unique for any number of reasons, but the one aspect that has always stood out is the preparation-to-game ratio. If you started lifting and running in January, you will have worked nearly nine full months before a game is played. When the games begin you get one per week for nine weeks. If you’re in Missouri you’ll probably play at least 10 games because everyone makes the postseason. If you’re in Illinois you have to qualify for the playoffs, so those nine games are all you’re guaranteed.

And that’s if games aren’t forfeited or canceled because of thunderstorms, the officials are unavailable or, heaven forbid, monkeypox or some other infectious virus wreaks havoc in the locker room.

Nine months for nine Friday nights under the lights or nine Saturday afternoons under the sun.

Simmering beneath the surface of all this work is the constant threat of injury. Every time a player steps on the football field there is the very real possibility they will have to be helped off it and those nine months of preparation were banked only to never be fully put on display.

It’s a hard truth but one every player has to understand when they pull on their pads and buckle their chinstraps. Every play could be your last.

And yet, football remains our favorite game to watch. On the surface football doesn’t look the same as it did 20 years, 10 years or even five years ago. The spread offense was once an outlier and now it’s as common as artificial turf (which wasn’t all that common not that long ago, either). The kids who play it are bigger, stronger, faster and more skilled than those who came before. Coaching staffs have a wealth of resources at their disposal. The implementation of Hudl alone has revolutionized how game film is distributed. Long gone are the days of swapping VHS tapes or DVDs and hoping the person running the camera knew what they were doing. Every player has a computer or a tablet handy where they review game film cut specifically for their position groups.

In so many ways it’s a brand-new world out on the gridiron. And yet at the same time it’s not. The best teams in this era look remarkably similar to the best teams of the previous eras because football boils down to two things — blocking and tackling. Whether it’s the Wing T or spread, a 4-3 or 3-3-5, the game is won by teams that block and tackle their opponent.

It’s just that simple, but so far from easy.

To celebrate this point of the high school football season, we here at STLhighschoolsports.com once again are rolling out our Super 30, a countdown of the area’s top high school senior prospects. You’ll find Nos. 30 and 29 online right now, with more coming every day until Aug. 26.

On Aug. 16 we’ll begin our countdown of the area’s top-10 large and small schools with one biggie and one smallie per day until Week 1 kicks off. The preseason All-Metro team will be coming down the pike, too.

Football is unique and so is the way we cover it. Every Friday night and Saturday afternoon STLhighschoolsports.com sends out a host of intrepid reporters and photographers to document the weekend’s action. We have a statistical database that keeps track of this season’s performances and an online archive that dates back to 1999.

In an era where high school sports are downsized or outright ignored by larger-market newspapers, STLhighschoolsports.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch have continued to invest in covering the kids. We are the only thing like us in the country and a big reason for that is this community. Whether it’s Hazelwood Central and Hazelwood East alums rehashing their gridiron glory days or CBC and St. Louis U. High legacies looking back on the time they played at old Busch Stadium in front of the biggest crowd to ever watch a prep football game in Missouri. This town has always and continues to love its high school sports.