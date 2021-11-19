Contact us

 Skip to main content
STLhighschoolsports.com contact information

Main office: 314-830-5400

Fax: 314-830-5454

Director: Chris Gove, cgove@stltoday.com, 314-744-5725

On Twitter at: @ChrisGove101 

Editor: Steve Overbey, soverbey@stltoday.com, 314-744-5712

On Twitter at: @overbey13

Photographer: Paul Kopsky, pkopsky@stltoday.com, 314-744-5767

On Twitter at: @PaulSTLhss

Reporter: Dave Kvidahl, dkvidahl@stltoday.com, 314-744-5716

On Twitter at: @DavidSTLhss 

Multimedia: Paul Halfacre, phalfacre@stltoday.com, 314-744-5713

On Twitter at: @pHalfacre_STL

Reporter: David Wilhlem, dwilhelm@stltoday.com, 314-744-5718

On Twitter at: @DavidMWilhelm

Reporter: Ben Vessa, bvessa@stltoday.com, 314-744-5754

On Twitter at: @VessaBen

Programmer: Dan Ridenhour, dridenhour@stltoday.com, 314-744-5766 

