WASHINGTON , MO. — Jack Czeschin has had his way with opposing baseball pitchers all summer long.
The Washington American Legion second baseman is a key cog in Post 218’s eye-popping run to the state tournament, which begins on Thursday in Sedalia.
Over the past three weeks, he’s been a terror from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
But along the way, Czeschin also mastered another foe. One maybe a little more feisty.
Czeschin works at Clover Bottom Alpaca Ranch, located a short distance from his family’s six-acre farm in Franklin County.
There, he spends day after day, riding herd on 45 ornery and stubborn alpacas.
“They pretty much do what they want when they want,” Czeschin says. “If they get mad, which they do a lot, they’ll either kick at you or spit at you.”
Yet Czeschin somehow found a way to make friends with the llama-like creatures, which can weigh up to 185 pounds.
“He just likes working with them,” said Terry Passanante, manager of the ranch. “But most important, they seem to like him.”
Czeschin had a few anxious moments in his battles with the four-legged mischief makers. Once, an alpaca spit at him in anger and some of the spittle got into his mouth.
“Worst taste ever,” Czeschin said. “Took a while to get that out of my mouth.”
Czeschin will give the ranch a rest this week as he and his teammates look to capture the fourth state senior legion championship in the long history of the Washington-based program.
Post 218 carries a 34-5 mark into the four-team, double-elimination affair. It will face Festus (30-9) at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Liberty Park. The winner will get a leg up in the three-day tournament, which concludes with the championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Ste. Genevieve (24-9) faces Sedalia (27-16) in the other opening round game at 5 p.m. Thursday. There will be three games on Friday at 1, 4 and 7 p.m., which will set up the champion contest.
The winner and runner-up advance to the Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings, Nebraska on August 7-11. The champion there moves on to the World Series slated for August 15-20 in Shelby, North Carolina.
Washington won state senior legion titles in 2012, 1989 and 1957.
Czeschin and his teammates are on a big-time roll. Half of the players on the roster attend or attended Borgia High, which claimed the Class 4 state championship in late May.
“To win two titles, I can’t even explain how awesome that would be,” Czeschin said. “Getting that first state championship ever for Borgia, then to get a legion title — that’s what you dream of.”
Washington coach Mike Gardner, who has been with the program since 2007, said the high school crown has given his group plenty of confidence.
“Having been there before, the kids kind of know what to expect,” Gardner said. “They're not too surprised by anything.”
Czeschin certainly is not. He carries a .404 average into the tournament with five homers and 32 RBI. His on-base percentage of .530 helps the team put up runs in a hurry.
Washington reached the state tournament with a super Saturday performance last week that featured back-to-back wins over defending state champion Jefferson City in Zone 1 play in Trenton.
Post 218, which also draws players from Washington High, lost a painful game on Friday to Jefferson City 7-6 in eight innings before rallying for 5-4 and 12-6 victories less than 24 hours later.
“We just realized we made some mistakes and didn’t play the kind of game we’re capable of playing,” Czeschin said. “We knew we were as good, if not better, than that team and we felt like we could go out there and prove it.”
Czeschin is the quiet, but effective ringleader of a veteran group. He hit .426 with a .508 on-base percentage for the Knights, who fashioned a 23-7 mark in the spring. Czeschin homered, tripled and drove in three runs in a 7-6 post-season triumph over Lutheran South that gave Borgia its first sectional victory since 2005.
“I think that’s the game where we really started to believe we could do it,” Czeschin said. “From there, we just got better and better.”
Czeschin, who will be a senior at Borgia next month, is a player of many talents — and just as many nicknames. Since his last name is somewhat difficult to pronounce (Sha-SHEEN), he goes by just about anything.
“It’s just easier for everyone to come up with a nickname for him," said his friend and Washington legion and Borgia teammate Bryce Mayer. “I just call him Jack.”
Mayer has seen Czeschin up his game in recent weeks.
“He’s definitely performed better in the spotlight,” said Mayer, the winning pitcher in the state high school title game. “Right now, he’s the best hitter on our team. He’s got a great amount of power, he could be hitting third or fourth for us. But with his speed, he makes a great leadoff hitter.”
Czeschin has the perfect mentality for a leadoff batter. He doesn’t mind taking a pitch or two at the start of a game so his teammates can get a better look at the opposing pitcher.”
For now, Czeschin and his teammates are locked in on the task at hand. They enter the tournament brimming with confidence.
“When we’re playing the way we have been,” Czeschin warned, “it’s going to be tough for someone to beat us.”