Football: Completed a remarkable turnaround by winning the Class 6 state championship with a 14-0 record, which established a program record for victories. The Spartans won only five games between the 2014-17 seasons and improved to 9-3 in 2018 before winning the school’s second football title and first since 2005.
Boys soccer: Captured the Class 4 state championship the hard way, outlasting Lee’s Summit in a penalty-kick shootout that lasted an astounding 13 rounds. Spartans posted an 18-4-1 record and won their sixth state title but first since 2011. They were state runners-up in 2015 and 2018.
Boys basketball: Lost a close district final to CBC after splitting the regular-season series. Finished second in the Metro Catholic Conference behind the Cadets and fifth in STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings. 22-7 season was second in a row with more than 20 victories after five losing seasons in a row.
Wrestling: Tied for seventh place in Class 4 standings at state tournament and won two individual state championships (Colton King, 106 pounds; Jacobi Jackson, 285 pounds).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.