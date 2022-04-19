 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

De Smet names Priory's Barker as its next athletics director

  • 0

De Smet announced in a statement Tuesday that Harold Barker will be its next athletics director.

Barker will succeed present athletics director John Pukala, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Harold Barker

Harold Barker 

Currently, Barker is in his second year as Priory’s athletics director. Before  taking over at Priory, Barker served as an assistant athletics director and math teacher at De Smet from 2017 to 2020. He went to De Smet after 18 years at Whitfield, where he coached golf and basketball while teaching science. 

“I am excited for this opportunity to return to De Smet Jesuit. I look forward to reconnecting with coaches and faculty and will strive to forge strong relationships within the community,” Barker said in the school’s statement.

De Smet remains the only member of the Metro Catholic Conference currently without a head football coach after Carl Reed resigned in January.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News