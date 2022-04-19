De Smet names Priory's Barker as its next athletics director

De Smet announced in a statement Tuesday that Harold Barker will be its next athletics director.

Barker will succeed present athletics director John Pukala, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Currently, Barker is in his second year as Priory’s athletics director. Before taking over at Priory, Barker served as an assistant athletics director and math teacher at De Smet from 2017 to 2020. He went to De Smet after 18 years at Whitfield, where he coached golf and basketball while teaching science.

“I am excited for this opportunity to return to De Smet Jesuit. I look forward to reconnecting with coaches and faculty and will strive to forge strong relationships within the community,” Barker said in the school’s statement.

De Smet remains the only member of the Metro Catholic Conference currently without a head football coach after Carl Reed resigned in January.

