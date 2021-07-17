Football: Got late start because of COVID-19 restrictions and played only two regular-season games but still finished one victory away from a Class 6 championship repeat. Spartans finished 6-1 and as the state runner-up, falling in final to Raymore-Peculiar. Along the way, Spartans beat CBC twice in regular-season and postseason meetings, increasing their winning streak to four games against their Metro Catholic Conference rival.

Boys soccer: One of the area’s elite programs. Advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals before falling in penalty kicks at St. Dominic. Finished 9-2 after winning Class 4 title in 2019 and finishing as state runner-up in 2018.

Boys basketball: Fell 60-57 in Class 5 quarterfinals to eventual state champion Cardinal Ritter, which it beat in double overtime early in the regular season. Posted a 15-7 record.

Other core sports: Wrestling, fifth in Class 3 state tournament; baseball, 13-17.

Other sports: Boys golf, Class 4 team state champions, fifth in program history and first since 2003; boys lacrosse, 12-5 MSLA runner-up; ice hockey, 17-4-2, Challenge Cup semifinals.

Individuals: Jacobi Jackson, Class 3 heavyweight champion and All-Metro boys wrestler of the year.