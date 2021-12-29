Decatur MacArthur uses huge scoring run to get past O’Fallon for Collinsville tournament title

COLLINSVILLE — The Decatur MacArthur Generals won the first Collinsville Holiday Classic in 1984.
They had no idea how long they would wait for their second title.
The Generals used an overwhelming 27-3 run to wipe out a nine-point third-quarter deficit and defeat O’Fallon 66-46 in the 37th edition of the tournament.
Senior Brylan Phillips led all scorers with 20 points and was named the most valuable player in the tournament. Senior Jabryn Anderson added 18 points and nine rebounds as the Generals improved to 13-1.
“It’s just about playing hard,” MacArthur coach Tarise Bryson said. “Our boys never game up. I told them to play defense. It’s a long game.
“I told myself, ‘I have to show them I’ve got some energy for them to have energy.’ So I tried to keep the energy the whole game, keep talking to them, let them know I was watching them and keep them playing hard.”
O’Fallon, seeking its first title in the tournament, slipped to 13-2. Senior Donnie Whitfield led the Panthers with 11 points off the bench. Senior Tyler Lunning had 10 points and junior Jalen Smith had nine.
The Panthers were 9-for-18 on 3-pointers, led by Whitfield with three. But O’Fallon went just 5-for-15 from the free-throw line. Once it surrendered the lead in the third quarter, it was like pouring water through a funnel.
“I think they hit more 3s in that little section of the game than they did the whole tournament in their other three games,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “They caught fire and we didn’t respond very well, and it ended up like it did.”
O’Fallon led 35-26 after Lunning made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the third quarter. But a basket by MacArthur junior Azarion Richardson was followed by three straight 3-pointers. Senior Brylan Apholone made the first two and Anderson followed with another, putting the Generals ahead 37-35.
O’Fallon closed with a 3-pointer by senior Caleb Burton ahead of the buzzer, giving it a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Generals delivered the knockout blow. They scored the next 16 points, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Phillips and a three-point play by Apholone, to grab a 53-38 lead with 4:07 remaining in the game.
“We weren’t strong with the ball during that time,” Muniz said. “We kept giving them open looks and they knocked them down. And when we fouled them, they made free throws. Nothing much went right in that third and fourth quarter.”
Whitfield blamed O’Fallon’s struggles on a “mental lapse.”
“We left shooters open and we kind of got our heads down,” he said. “They just kept coming and coming. We’ve got to be mentally tougher.”
Making matters worse for O’Fallon was a right-shoulder injury suffered by Burton during the Generals’ surge. Muniz said Burton’s shoulder “popped out,” and Burton was on the bench with ice wrapped on it as the team trophies were presented and the player awards were distributed.
Both teams were a miserable 3-for-10 from the free-throw line in the first half. While O’Fallon never hit its stride from the line, going 2-for-5 in the second half, MacArthur turned it around by making 15 of its 17 in the third and fourth quarters, finishing at 18-for-27.
MacArthur turned 18 turnovers by the Panthers into 21 points and also outrebounded them 35-21, including 19-5 in the second half. The Generals were 13-for-21 from the field (62 percent) in the final two quarters.
“If you turn it over, they’re going to get two or three points out of it,” Muniz said. “Once they caught fire, we were in trouble. You hope they don’t shoot the ball well, but they did.
“We’re going to respond to this. We lost to a good team. We’re going to learn from it and hopefully get better.”
Whitfield said it’s just a bump in the road for the Panthers.
“We’ll be able to handle it moving forward,” he said. “We won’t make the same mistake again. (MacArthur) played really well and they deserve it. Absolutely.”
COLLINSVILLE 49, QUINCY 34 — The host Kahoks (9-5) captured third place, shooting 48 percent from the field (20-for-42). Senior Devin Davis led the attack with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.