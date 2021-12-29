Decatur MacArthur uses huge scoring run to get past O’Fallon for Collinsville tournament title

“We left shooters open and we kind of got our heads down,” he said. “They just kept coming and coming. We’ve got to be mentally tougher.”

Making matters worse for O’Fallon was a right-shoulder injury suffered by Burton during the Generals’ surge. Muniz said Burton’s shoulder “popped out,” and Burton was on the bench with ice wrapped on it as the team trophies were presented and the player awards were distributed.

Both teams were a miserable 3-for-10 from the free-throw line in the first half. While O’Fallon never hit its stride from the line, going 2-for-5 in the second half, MacArthur turned it around by making 15 of its 17 in the third and fourth quarters, finishing at 18-for-27.

MacArthur turned 18 turnovers by the Panthers into 21 points and also outrebounded them 35-21, including 19-5 in the second half. The Generals were 13-for-21 from the field (62 percent) in the final two quarters.

“If you turn it over, they’re going to get two or three points out of it,” Muniz said. “Once they caught fire, we were in trouble. You hope they don’t shoot the ball well, but they did.