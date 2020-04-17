Decision on Illinois spring sports to come Tuesday

The Illinois High School Association, in a statement to its member schools and the media, said Friday its board of directors will make a decision Tuesday about the status of spring high school sports.

The IHSA statement came in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement Friday all schools in Illinois will remain closed for in-person learning the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's difficult learning that it's happening," said Mascoutah senior Ryan Norwood, a football, basketball and baseball player. "We are told that senior year is the best year of your life before you become an adult. To have the best part of it taken away it hurts on the inside, but I've made peace with it."

The IHSA board of directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday by video conference. In its statement, the IHSA said it "will make a final determination on the IHSA’s spring sport state tournaments" during the meeting.

The state of Illinois announced its biggest one-day spike in new coronavirus cases Friday with 1,842, putting Illinois at 27,575 total in the state with 1,134 deaths.

"For me, I was a senior who got to play his sport, but I feel really bad for the other people," Triad senior basketball player Luke Cox said.