Decision on Illinois spring sports to come Tuesday

The Illinois High School Association, in a statement to its member schools and the media, said Friday its board of directors will make a decision Tuesday about the status of spring high school sports.
The IHSA statement came in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement Friday all schools in Illinois will remain closed for in-person learning the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's difficult learning that it's happening," said Mascoutah senior Ryan Norwood, a football, basketball and baseball player. "We are told that senior year is the best year of your life before you become an adult. To have the best part of it taken away it hurts on the inside, but I've made peace with it."
The IHSA board of directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday by video conference. In its statement, the IHSA said it "will make a final determination on the IHSA’s spring sport state tournaments" during the meeting.
The state of Illinois announced its biggest one-day spike in new coronavirus cases Friday with 1,842, putting Illinois at 27,575 total in the state with 1,134 deaths.
"For me, I was a senior who got to play his sport, but I feel really bad for the other people," Triad senior basketball player Luke Cox said.
IHSA previously said May 1 was a target date to resume practices and games, with the possibility of extending the spring season to accommodate missed time.
But that statement was made in hopes that schools would be back in session by then.
"The cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year," the IHSA said in its April 17 statement.
Pritzker closed Illinois schools March 17 in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
"I think most people anticipated that it was going to happen," Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said. "Reality is starting to set in. We'll know more details after Tuesday."
Illinois is the 27th state to close school doors for the remainder of the 2019-20 session. Missouri did so April 9.
Earlier this week, most Illinois schools made the decision to illuminate stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Friday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the senior class of 2020.
"It's just a way to honor and respect our seniors," Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo said. "It's a very trying time for them. Their hearts are broken. They've missed out on so many exciting things. It's an opportunity to honor those kids because they are very special. They've worked so hard for four years and it's just a little tribute to them."
