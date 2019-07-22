When the Scott Gallagher 2003 Elite soccer team takes the field in the U.S. Youth Soccer National championships in Overland Park, Kan. Tuesday, they will have a slight advantage few other teams possess.
Elite, coached by Kevin Thibodeau, has already won a national championship at this level.
The stories Thibodeau has shared with his team about the success his under-13 2017 team had when it captured the title has lit a fire under his current crop of players, according to SLSG defender and team captain Teagan Dunne.
“Having a young coach like Kevin that has already won a national title for sure motivates the whole team,” Dunne said. “Both Coach Theibs and his dad have both shared experiences with us that they had when winning a national title. Having coaches that have already won a national title gives us a belief that we can repeat the process.”
The key, according to Dunne and Elite, who open group play against FC Dallas Premier at 7 a.m. Tuesday, lies in trusting Thibodeau's process, which his simple.
“Possession is key for our team, however, we do not just want to keep the ball, we want to have a purpose with it,” Dunne said. “Also, if we have the ball, we know the opposition cannot score. Although we have scored a lot of goals, we have only given up a few. I think that our defense is very important to the way we play going forward. Our goals have come from all over the team because we try to move the ball quick through the other team's defense.”
Elite, which qualified for nationals through its play in the National League, is using its State Cup performance as a template for success.
Elite, the No. 1 ranked team in the state in its age group, outscored the opposition by a 25-4 margin to become the top finisher.
“We're firing on all cylinders,” Thibodeau said. “We've had an awesome three weeks of training leading up to this week. I think this has been the best three weeks all season for us.”
This week will be crucial for Elite and Thibodeau, who said he wants to see his squad put forth its best effort while also having fun on the pitch.
“We're very fortunate to be where we are,” Thibodeau said. “I just want the boys to take the moment and enjoy it. It goes by so fast. We're going to take things one game at a time and focus on our match against FC Dallas on Tuesday. From there, the focus is on Baltimore Celtic (at 9 a.m. Wednesday) and then Syracuse (at 9 a.m. Thursday.”
Dunne said he's in complete agreement with his coach.
Dunne and his teammates are raring to go.
“The team has not only been focused this last week of training but we have been focused all season long on getting to nationals and winning,” Dunne said. “In the build-up to nationals we have been focusing on strengthening the parts of our game that will lead us to a national title. The team has had a great final week of practice and everyone is hungry to play our first game against a good FC Dallas side.”
Elite needs to earn one of the top two spots in its group to advance to a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday with a spot in the national championship game at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on the line.
Other members of the Gallagher 2003 Elite team include: Mujcinovic Almir, Johnny Barr, Evan Browne, Connor Canaan, John Cordia, Jaylen Corn, Grayson Francis, Karson Gibbs, Ryley Gibbs, Sean Green, Jacob Hammond, Mick Hanon, Alex Hunt, Will Kelly, Gino Kristo, Aiden Morgan, Cole Ross, Meldin Sabotic, Stephen Saladin, Carter VanBuskirk and Jack Winter.