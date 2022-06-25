Edwardsville: By the numbers

Best for last

On the final day of the 2021-22 athletics season, the Tigers won the Class 4A baseball state championship to cap a 36-4 season. It was the program's fourth overall title and second in three seasons.

Hear it for the girls

Four of Edwardsville's girls programs reached at least the elite eight in the highest classification of Illinois postseason events, highlighted by the 33-4 softball team finishing third in Class 4A and the 33-9 volleyball team claiming fourth in 4A. The Tigers also reached super-sectionals in girls basketball (4A) and girls soccer (3A), just one step short of a state tournament appearance.

The long run

All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year Ryan Watts became only the second Illinois runner to sweep state meet 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles, helping lead the Tigers to a Class 3A state runner-up team finish.

Any which way

Tigers won team sectional titles in: girls tennis, boys tennis, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, girls track and field, boys track and field. Also, the Tigers boys wrestling team claimed its 10th consecutive IHSA regional crown.