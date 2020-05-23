Edwardsville

Boys soccer: Posted 22-5-1 record, which was most victories for the program since a record-setting 25 in 2000. Tigers finished third in Class 3A in their first state tournament appearance since 2013. Lost in overtime in semifinals to eventual champion West Chicago.
Girls basketball: Captured 11th consecutive Southwestern Conference title during a 27-2 season that ended with 4A sectional semifinal loss to O’Fallon — the program’s earliest exit since 2006.
Boys wrestling: Won Class 3A sectional team title for the ninth consecutive season, then had one champion (the program’s second ever) and a runner-up at the individual state tournament. Luke Odom won at 160 pounds and was All-Metro wrestler of the year.
Girls volleyball: 32-7, lost in 4A sectional semifinals to Althoff. Went 12-0 in SWC. Fourth successive unbeaten league run.
Boys basketball: 23-10, tied for third in SWC with East St. Louis and Belleville West at 6-6. Lost in regional final to O’Fallon. Bounceback season.
Girls cross country: 25th in Class 3A state meet, the seventh consecutive team appearance for the program. Riley Knoyle, a freshman, finished 20th, the second-highest individual showing in program history.
Boys cross country: 22nd in Class 3A state meet, which was program’s fourth successive team appearance.
Girls golf: Class 2A team state qualifier, missed cut. Riley Lewis, a sophomore, finished an area-best 15th individually.
Girls swimming and diving: Sectional team champion; Josie Bushell 12th at state in 100 freestyle with area’s second-best time of season.
Boys swimming and diving: Sectional team champion.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.