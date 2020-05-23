You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Edwardsville
0 comments

Edwardsville

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Edwardsville vs West Chicago

Edwardsville's Kadin Lieberman (3) puts the ball in play on a free kick in a Class 3A state soccer semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, November 8, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Boys soccer: Posted 22-5-1 record, which was most victories for the program since a record-setting 25 in 2000. Tigers finished third in Class 3A in their first state tournament appearance since 2013. Lost in overtime in semifinals to eventual champion West Chicago.

Girls basketball: Captured 11th consecutive Southwestern Conference title during a 27-2 season that ended with 4A sectional semifinal loss to O’Fallon — the program’s earliest exit since 2006.

Football: 8-3 and reached second round of Class 8A playoffs in ninth consecutive postseason appearance.

Boys wrestling: Won Class 3A sectional team title for the ninth consecutive season, then had one champion (the program’s second ever) and a runner-up at the individual state tournament. Luke Odom won at 160 pounds and was All-Metro wrestler of the year.

Girls volleyball: 32-7, lost in 4A sectional semifinals to Althoff. Went 12-0 in SWC. Fourth successive unbeaten league run.

Boys basketball: 23-10, tied for third in SWC with East St. Louis and Belleville West at 6-6. Lost in regional final to O’Fallon. Bounceback season.

Girls cross country: 25th in Class 3A state meet, the seventh consecutive team appearance for the program. Riley Knoyle, a freshman, finished 20th, the second-highest individual showing in program history.

Boys cross country: 22nd in Class 3A state meet, which was program’s fourth successive team appearance.

Girls golf: Class 2A team state qualifier, missed cut. Riley Lewis, a sophomore, finished an area-best 15th individually.

Girls swimming and diving: Sectional team champion; Josie Bushell 12th at state in 100 freestyle with area’s second-best time of season.

Boys swimming and diving: Sectional team champion.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports