Edwardsville

Baseball: Southwest Conference champion posted a 34-4 record before falling to rival O’Fallon in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.

Boys track and field: Conference team champion and second at sectional meet; Brandon Battle won three individual 3A state titles, earning All-Metro athlete of the year honors.

Girls basketball: Made the most of its shortened season by winning the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament and finishing 16-1.

Girls volleyball: Went unbeaten at 8-0 in shortened spring season, including a victory in postseason league tournament.

Football: Dropped a thrilling 50-47 decision at East St. Louis in championship of conference tournament to wrap up a 4-2 spring campaign.

Other core sports: Boys soccer, 10-2 conference co-champion; boys basketball, 13-3 runner-up both in SWC regular season and postseason tournament; girls soccer, 11-4 sectional semifinalist; softball, 21-6 conference co-champion, sectional semifinalist; girls track and field, conference champion, third at sectionals.