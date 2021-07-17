 Skip to main content
Edwardsville
Edwardsville

Edwardsville players, including a leaping Sydney Harris (left) and Ariana Bennett, celebrate their overtime win over OFallon. At far let is Edwardsville coach Caty Happe. OFallon played Edwardsville in girls basketball at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL on Thursday February 25, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Baseball: Southwest Conference champion posted a 34-4 record before falling to rival O’Fallon in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.

Boys track and field: Conference team champion and second at sectional meet; Brandon Battle won three individual 3A state titles, earning All-Metro athlete of the year honors.

Girls basketball: Made the most of its shortened season by winning the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament and finishing 16-1.

Girls volleyball: Went unbeaten at 8-0 in shortened spring season, including a victory in postseason league tournament.

Football: Dropped a thrilling 50-47 decision at East St. Louis in championship of conference tournament to wrap up a 4-2 spring campaign.

Other core sports: Boys soccer, 10-2 conference co-champion; boys basketball, 13-3 runner-up both in SWC regular season and postseason tournament; girls soccer, 11-4 sectional semifinalist; softball, 21-6 conference co-champion, sectional semifinalist; girls track and field, conference champion, third at sectionals.

Other sports: Boys cross country, first in conference and regional meets, third in sectional; girls cross country, first in conference, third in regional, fifth in sectional; boys volleyball, 13-2 conference champion and sectional finalist; girls tennis, conference and sectional champion; boys tennis, conference and sectional champion; boys golf, conference champion; hockey, Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association winner.

Other individuals: Ryan Watts, sectional champion and All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year; Nicole Johnson, girls golf sectional champion.

