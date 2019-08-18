The Festus American Legion Post 253 baseball team had its post-season run come to an end on Sunday with a 7-5 loss to Danville, Illinois in the 93rd World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Festus, making its second World Series appearance in program history, ended the season 37-14 after losing two of three pool play games in the eight-team tournament.
Post 253 scored three times in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. But Danville tallied three runs in the sixth and added four in the seventh to take control.
Jordan Duncan, a senior at Herculaneum High, tossed five shutout innings before running into trouble.
Festus finished second in the Missouri state tournament and second in Zone 4 play before winning the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
Post 253 beat Albuquerque, New Mexico 4-1 in the opening round of the World Series on Thursday before losing to Destrehan, Louisiana 9-1 on Friday.
Festus finished fifth in the 2009 World Series.
Danville (38-9) will play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. on Monday.