Festus' Jordan Duncan turns a double play at second base during a game in the Zone 4 tournament on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Yanks' Field in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

The Festus American Legion Post 253 baseball team had its post-season run come to an end on Sunday with a 7-5 loss to Danville, Illinois in the 93rd World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Festus, making its second World Series appearance in program history, ended the season 37-14 after losing two of three pool play games in the eight-team tournament.

Post 253 scored three times in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. But Danville tallied three runs in the sixth and added four in the seventh to take control.

Jordan Duncan, a senior at Herculaneum High, tossed five shutout innings before running into trouble.

Festus finished second in the Missouri state tournament and second in Zone 4 play before winning the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.

Post 253 beat Albuquerque, New Mexico 4-1 in the opening round of the World Series on Thursday before losing to Destrehan, Louisiana 9-1 on Friday.

Festus finished fifth in the 2009 World Series.

Danville (38-9) will play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. on Monday.

