FESTUS — For Zac Bone, it all started as a metaphor.
The Festus American Legion Post 253 baseball coach heard his father, Pat Bone, ask players if they were stuck in a fox hole, who would they want with them in that unenviable position.
It was an army saying, but Zac Bone and assistant coach Drew Horrell decided a few years ago to give credence to those words.
"We went and bought a used army helmet at the army surplus store (as a trophy for the team)," Bone said. "It doesn't have to go to the guy who had the best game, just the guy who was the most reliable and best teammate that day."
That trophy of honor will travel with Post 253 to Sedalia this week as Festus punched its ticket to the state tournament with a strong runner-up performance in the Zone 4 Tournament last weekend.
"We wanted this zone tournament," Festus third baseman Eddie Martin said. "But we're still going to Sedalia, so we'll go down there and win it and we'll be content."
Festus (30-9) is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Post 253 will open the four-team double-elimination affair at 8 p.m. on Thursday against Washington Post 218 (34-5) at Liberty Park in Sedalia.
Festus advanced as the Zone 4 runner-up after dropping the first game of the tournament to Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (24-9) before winning both elimination games on Saturday evening.
Festus second baseman Jordan Duncan said his team was loose and relaxed during the four-day tournament.
"That's really the way you've got to do it," Duncan said. "It's just really playing the game the way it's supposed to be."
Festus took the first game of the title series against Ste. Genevieve 9-5 on Sunday before dropping the final game 6-3 as Post 150 locked up the tournament title.
"I thought Ste. Genevieve played really well in that second game," Bone said. "I thought we had our opportunities, hit some balls that were caught and that's just how it goes some times."
When Bone came up with the idea of the army helmet two years ago, the players immediately latched onto the concept.
"They've really embraced it. The first one is handed out by the coaching staff and then after that, it's a traveling trophy given to each other by their teammates," Bone said.
Having a teammate present you the army helmet at the end of the game is something each player has accepted with a certain amount of respect and honor.
"It feels great because all of our teammates are looking up to you and it's just an honor really," Duncan said.
When Duncan first saw the helmet residing in the dugout a few years ago, he knew the significance
"I took it as how the army puts their lives on the line, we're sacrificing for each other," Duncan said. "It's fun being out with the guys."
Festus catcher Isack Hamilton received the helmet after a five-hit, seven RBI performance in two elimination games on Saturday.
"A lot of us go off what the players contribute to the game," Hamilton said. "Whether they are contributing to the game on the field or in the dugout, it goes both ways."
Festus will be looking for its first state title since 2011. Post 253 will be joined by Ste. Genevieve, Washington and Sedalia.