Aipperspach, Bossi take charge to lead Marquette over Edwardsville

CHESTERFIELD — Marquette senior Abby Aipperspach was having a normal school day Wednesday, completing assignments and participating in class discussions.

But during her final class of the day, “Topics in College Literature,” she turned suddenly to classmate and teammate Samantha Berger with a feeling of dread.

“Five minutes before the bell rang, I told her, ‘This is nerve-wracking. What if we lose? This could be our last game ever,” Aipperspach said.

Her play Wednesday ensured her fear did not come true.

Aipperspach scored twice, including the game-deciding goal, and sophomore goalie Riley Bossi made nine saves as Marquette survived a furious, late charge to defeat Edwardsville 3-1 in the first round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament.

Marquette (12-6), which won a postseason game for the 17th consecutive season, advanced to play No. 3 St. Joseph’s (15-4-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of a Round of 16 doubleheader at St. Joseph’s Academy.

Visitation (11-5), No. 6, will face Eureka (12-6) at 3:30 p.m. in the second game.

Aipperspach had not scored a goal since she drained the game-winner in the final minute to give Marquette a 2-1 victory over Edwardsville six games earlier, but she quickly became an offensive force Thursday.

Her aggression in the circle helped Marquette earn three corners in the opening three minutes. On the third corner, Cece Kreh unleashed a shot that scooted through screens set by Aipperspach and senior Joyce Liu and went into the cage for a 1-0 lead.

Kreh, who scored four touchdowns to lead the Marquette senior class to a Powder Puff victory in flag football during Homecoming Week, showed off her open field moves early in the second quarter. She corralled a pass at the opposite 30-yard line, dribbled full speed past several defenders, entered the circle and laid off a pass into a crowd of teammates.

After two sprawling saves by senior Mackenzie Huber, senior Kayla Santucci found Aipperspach at the doorstep of the goal.

“I just reverse tipped it, and it went right in,” said Aipperspach.

Aipperspach, who tallied her eighth and ninth goals of the season, also scored the game-winner in a 1-0 playoff victory over St. Dominic last season.

“Every time we go to postseason, I just think I push myself a little bit harder in the back of my mind,” Aipperspach said.

Edwardsville (9-7-2) stormed back in the second half, led by the outstanding play of junior Morgan Angle.

Angle knocked down a Marquette free hit, charged into the circle and delivered a perfect feed to sophomore Marie Kaman to close the deficit to 2-1 heading into the final quarter.

Marquette ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, surrendering a fourth-quarter game-winner to Summit and an overtime game-winner to Kirkwood.

The Mustangs needed someone to take charge. They needed a Bossi.

Sophomore goalie Riley Bossi made several huge stops and saved her best for the fourth quarter.

In the opening minute, Angle got loose behind the defense, but Bossi slid across the crease to stop it, then had to shake it out of her equipment before the Edwardsville cavalry descended upon her.

“That first save I made when I was sprawled out was scary because (the ball) was stuck in my padding,” Bossi said. “I was trying to get it out and I was trying to get up as fast as I could so they couldn’t score.”

Angle once again chipped a ball behind the defense, and this time Bossi came way out of her cage to boot it away. Moments later, junior Madelyn Haas sent a ball through the crease that was tipped on net and required an excellent save by Bossi.

“Edwardsville played great. There was a bit where I thought they were going to tie it and we were going to go to overtime, but it was good to see that my girls kept playing,” Marquette coach Nina Walters said.

Edwardsville had one final chance when a penalty corner was awarded in the final minute. The Tigers brought every position player near the circle, but Kreh blasted it away, Aipperspach ran onto it and scored a breakaway goal with three seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

“Because we lost in the fourth quarter the last couple games, it’s tough to keep up the mindset that we’ll be able to get it out, but we overcame it today,” Bossi said.

Edwardsville did not play a field hockey schedule in 2020 when interstate athletic competitions were prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon returning to action, the Tigers garnered a 3-14-1 record last season.

Edwardsville finished this season with a winning record and victories in five of its final six contests.

“I thought the third and fourth quarter, we had a lot more shots on goal and a lot more controlling on our side,” Edwardsville coach Jaimee Henderson said. “I was proud of them just going into the postseason having as many wins as they did, and I was happy to see how focused they were and how they executed everything I asked of them.”

And it was the late-game defensive execution of Marquette and stellar goaltending of Bossi that is sending Marquette to the round of 16.