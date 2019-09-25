Edwardsville's Gabbi Trauernicht (11) tries to dribble past Westminster's Alyssa Legters during a field hockey game on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The day before her Westminster field hockey team faced Edwardsville, senior Ava Bidner stood in front of her Wildcats’ teammates at practice and delivered an inspirational address.
The Wildcats (3-9) had lost four consecutive games by a combined 23-0 score, and Bidner felt the need to bring her team together.
“Our theme for the season is 'Play as one,' and I talked about, that even through the hard games, we have to play as one,” Bidner said.
Bidner led by example, scoring twice in the second half, and senior Bridget Sullivan notched a shootout winner as Westminster defeated Edwardsville 3-2 in overtime Wednesday.
Edwardsville (5-3-1) led 1-0 at halftime after senior Maddie Norton ripped a shot past Westminster goalie Sabrina Granata with less than three minutes remaining.
A one-goal lead may not seem insurmountable, but the Tigers had only surrendered three goals for the entire season, and the Wildcats knew they faced an uphill climb as they emerged from halftime.
But Bidner and senior Alyssa Legters took immediate control. First, Legters carried the ball down the right side past two defenders and sent a pass across to Bidner, who deposited it inside the left post to tie the game less than three minutes into the second half.
“I try to get it out wide and take it down to the corner, then hopefully cross it to the stroke line where our forward will be, which is exactly how the first goal happened,” Legters said.
Just 48 seconds later, midfielder Luci Hilboldt received a pass from a Wildcats’ defender and sent it ahead to Bidner, who ripped it past Edwardsville keeper Leah Griffin for a 2-1 Westminster lead.
They were the first two goals of the season for Bidner.
“Ava Bidner was hot. She was on fire,” Westminster coach Nancy Schmer said. “I felt that we did a really nice job of reading it. That second goal started from a backfield transfer, to the left mid, and they connected it. It’s what we’ve been working on and hadn’t quite executed, so it was really fun to see it put together.
Edwardsville had not surrendered two goals in any game this season, and Tigers’ coach Jaimee Phegley called a timeout to refocus her team.
“Our conversation was that this is really an opportunity for us to show what we can do, because we get to come back,” Phegley said.
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Westminster vs. Edwardsville field hockey
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.