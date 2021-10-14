Box: Assumption White (Ky.) 3, MICDS 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Assumption White (Ky.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|MICDS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Assumption White (Ky.)
|4-0
|0-0
|16/3
|7/1
|MICDS
|12-4
|7-1
|57/11
|24/5
|Assumption White (Ky.)
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.