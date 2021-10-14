 Skip to main content
Box: Assumption White (Ky.) 3, MICDS 2
Box: Assumption White (Ky.) 3, MICDS 2

1234Final
Assumption White (Ky.)11013
MICDS10012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Assumption White (Ky.)4-00-016/37/1
MICDS12-47-157/1124/5
Assumption White (Ky.)
Individual stats have not been reported.

MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)10
Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)10
Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)01

