Box: Clayton 2, Eureka 1
Box: Clayton 2, Eureka 1

1234Final
Clayton10012
Eureka00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton1-01-02/21/1
Eureka1-30-14/46/6
ClaytonGA
Tatum Ladner (#4, F, Jr.)10
Paige Rawistcher (#18, F, Sr.)10

EurekaGA
Lilly McCollum (#4, F, Jr.)10
Kaitlyn Young (#11, F, Sr.)01

