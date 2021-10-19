 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Clayton 2, Rosati-Kain 1
0 comments

Box: Clayton 2, Rosati-Kain 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456Final
Rosati-Kain0100001
Clayton0010012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain3-110-19/120/1
Clayton6-113-121/143/3
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats have not been reported.

ClaytonGA
Ruby Nadin (#7, M, Jr.)10
Aitana Rosas Linhard (#10, M, Jr.)10
Abby Sucher (#11, D, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News