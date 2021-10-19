Box: Clayton 2, Rosati-Kain 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|3-11
|0-1
|9/1
|20/1
|Clayton
|6-11
|3-1
|21/1
|43/3
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale
-
Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS
-
Lindbergh remains unbeaten with balanced effort against Parkway South
-
St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette
-
Nerinx Hall pulls out shootout victory against Ladue
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Ruby Nadin (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Aitana Rosas Linhard (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Abby Sucher (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.